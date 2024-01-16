Eight sharks arrive at Fife Deep Sea World

A shiver of sharks has been introduced to Deep Sea World in North Queensferry.

The aquarium confirmed eight lesser spotted catsharks arrived at the aquatic zoo on January 10 from Rhyl SeaQuarium in Wales.

The recent closure of Rhyl SeaQuarium forced the move for the sharks – who are currently in quarantine.

What is a catshark?

Catsharks are one of the most common sharks seen around the British Isles.

They can be recognised by their brownish backs with black spots and a dorsal fin, which is closer to its tail than head.

Like most other sharks, they are carnivores – feeding on molluscs, small crustaceans, and worms.

The nocturnal shark has rough skin – which has been compared to sandpaper – and can be found on marine coasts and rocky bays.

The eight sharks will soon join Deep Sea World‘s rockpools and underwater tunnels, alongside the rest of the aquarium’s sharks.

Animals at Deep Sea World include sand tiger sharks, seals and stingrays.

The IUCN has categorised them as a species of least concern, which means it is plentiful in the wild.

A spokesperson for Deep Sea World said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of a fellow aquarium closing and we are very pleased to be able to help them rehome some of their creatures following this unfortunate conclusion.”