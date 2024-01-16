Eight sharks arrive at Fife Deep Sea World

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight sharks arrive at Fife Deep Sea World

They arrived after the closure of another aquarium.

By Kieran Webster
A lesser spotted catshark
A shiver of lesser spotted catsharks have found a new home at Deep Sea World. Image: Deep Sea World

A shiver of sharks has been introduced to Deep Sea World in North Queensferry.

The aquarium confirmed eight lesser spotted catsharks arrived at the aquatic zoo on January 10 from Rhyl SeaQuarium in Wales.

The recent closure of Rhyl SeaQuarium forced the move for the sharks – who are currently in quarantine.

What is a catshark?

Catsharks are one of the most common sharks seen around the British Isles.

They can be recognised by their brownish backs with black spots and a dorsal fin, which is closer to its tail than head.

Like most other sharks, they are carnivores – feeding on molluscs, small crustaceans, and worms.

One of the catsharks
Catsharks can be found in UK waters. Image: Deep Sea World

The nocturnal shark has rough skin – which has been compared to sandpaper – and can be found on marine coasts and rocky bays.

The eight sharks will soon join Deep Sea World‘s rockpools and underwater tunnels, alongside the rest of the aquarium’s sharks.

Animals at Deep Sea World include sand tiger sharks, seals and stingrays.

The IUCN has categorised them as a species of least concern, which means it is plentiful in the wild.

A spokesperson for Deep Sea World said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of a fellow aquarium closing and we are very pleased to be able to help them rehome some of their creatures following this unfortunate conclusion.”

