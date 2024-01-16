‘Fury’ in Coupar Angus as solar farm developer appeals council rejection

The developer behind a controversial Perthshire solar farm plan is asking Scottish Ministers to over-rule councillors and let it go ahead.

The Coupar Angus scheme was rejected by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee in December.

The application had received 173 objections.

Councillors heard the Markethill solar farm would stretch to the size of 90 international rugby pitches, less than half a mile from the centre of Coupar Angus.

But applicant Vickram Mirchandani of Coupar Two Ltd has now taken his case to the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

The Coupar Two appeal statement says the council had failed to reflect the benefits it would bring to the landscape and local ecology.

And the firm is arguing: “There is an overwhelming case in support of sustaining this appeal.”

One local campaigner said there was “real anger” in the community over the appeal.

Andrew Valentine of Save Our Rural Environment (Sore) said: “There is fury.”

February deadline for Coupar Angus solar farm comments

The application which was rejected in December was the second for the site.

A previous proposal – submitted by the same London-based developer – was unanimously refused by councillors in February 2023. It attracted 145 objections.

The latest was for a 49.9MW solar farm on 91 hectares of land south east of Coupar Angus Substation at Pleasance Road.

Objectors told councillors the development would create a “very bleak industrialised landscape” in what is “the jewel of Strathmore”.

Mr Valentine said he and fellow residents were furious at the appeal.

“You would think people who had written in the first time would not bother the second time,” he said.

“But there were even more. There is a lot of real anger.

“The second application was very similar to the first,” he added.

“We all feel we have been put through it once, then there was a second application and now have to face it a third time through the appeal.

“There is fury.”

Council planners had recommended councillors refuse the Coupar Angus solar farm application.

They cited the negative visual impact and loss of prime agricultural land, among other reasons.

The developer has submitted 78 documents supporting its appeal.

Perth and Kinross Council has also been approached for a response.

Members of the public have until February 2 to make any representations.