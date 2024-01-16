Dundee resident facing £9k bill as council orders removal of ‘unauthorised’ garden decking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee resident facing £9k bill as council orders removal of ‘unauthorised’ garden decking

Officers say decking built in the back garden of a property on Kinghorne Road is in breach of planning regulations.

By Laura Devlin and Liam Rutherford
Dundee City Council has ordered Lindsay Watson's decking to be removed. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council has ordered Lindsay Watson's decking to be removed. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee resident has accused the local council of taking him to the “ends of the earth” in a bid to remove unauthorised decking from his garden.

Kinghorne Road resident Lindsay Watson has been ordered by Dundee City Council to remove decking he installed in his back garden following concerns it had a “detrimental effect” on the house next door.

Councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday heard how the installation was in breach of planning regulations.

A report which went before the committee detailed how the decking is of a height and in a location which meant it was “overlooking” the property next door.

This, the report said, had sparked complaints from members of the public.

Enforcement notice served

Council officials subsequently served Mr Watson with an enforcement notice in June 2023.

This required him to remove the frame and decking boards which exceed 0.5 metres in height above the natural ground level.

However despite the notice period ending on September 1, the decking remains in place.

At Monday’s committee meeting councillors unanimously agreed to authorise direct action to allow the local authority to remove the decking.

The committee report detailed that officers estimate this could cost in the region of £9,000 – with the bill being footed by the homeowner.

Speaking to The Courier following the decision, Mr Watson accused the council of being “heavy handed” in their approach.

The 65-year-old also question why other alleged planning breaches – including the demolition of the Wallace Craigie Works on Broughty Ferry Road – have seemingly gone unpunished.

A criminal investigation was launched in the months after the building was demolished in 2018 but no charges were brought forward.

Wallace Craigie Works during its demolition.
Wallace Craigie Works during its demolition. Image: Jim Burns.

Mr Watson said: “The issue is with the decking at the bottom of the garden.

“I’ve always been prepared to take it down and do what needs to be done but I’m almost making a point.

“There was the listed building on Broughty Ferry Road that was knocked down and there was a hoo-ha about that.

“They said they would be dealing with it but they haven’t done a thing.

“So you’ve got these high profile cases that they’ve nothing about but because my decking is two inches too high, you’re going to take me to the ends of the earth to get it reduced.”

He added: “The public interest was mentioned at the meeting but I’m sure there won’t be a lot of people in Dundee interested if my decking is too high.

“We are just trying to make use of our own garden.”

‘Ample opportunity’ to remove decking

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, council officers said action was only being taken as the decking at Mr Watson’s property breaks planning regulations.

Head of Planning & Economic Development, Gregor Hamilton said: “We are confident, having visited the site on multiple occasions, that there are elements of the structure that are in breach of planning control.

Gregor Hamilton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“That’s why the enforcement notice was served, the applicant had an opportunity to challenge that enforcement notice but didn’t.

“There has been ample opportunity to remove those elements of the deck but they have not been removed – hence the regrettable decision to bring this report to committee this evening.”

Mr Watson said he had no plans to appeal the committee’s decision and would remove the offending decking himself.

Conversation