Inside £850k house and historic mill accessed by own bridge over St Andrews’ iconic Lade Braes

Lawmill Cottage comes with a ruined mill and enjoys a wonderful waterside setting near central St Andrews.

By Jack McKeown
Lawmill Cottage sits on the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.
Lawmill Cottage sits on the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.

A stone house and historic mill building on St Andrews’ Lade Braes is on sale for £850,000.

C listed Lawmill Cottage enjoys a tranquil setting on Lade Braes close to the beautiful Mill Pond.

An especially charming feature is the arched stone bridge that spans the Lade Braes and gives access to the cottage.

Beside the cottage is a ruined mill building. This dates to around 1757 and it is thought a mill has been on the site all the way back to the 13th Century.

Lawmill Cottage itself is a two-storey home built of stone with a slate roof. The ground floor has a sitting room, living room, kitchen, utility and two bedrooms, one with a Jack n’ Jill en suite shower room.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and another shower room. The house has gas central heating and the living room is fitted with a wood burning stove.

A bridge gives access to Lawmill Cottage. Image: Rollos.
The cottage sits on the banks of the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.

Externally, a sweeping driveway has plenty of parking. The garden has lawn, mature trees and a small wooded area.

The Lade Braes stream burbles along the boundary of Mill Cottage. From there, a popular path leads right into the heart of St Andrews.

Waterside setting

A second stream flows down the other side of Lawmill Cottage’s grounds before joining the Lade Braes, meaning the gardens have water features on two sides.

The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Rollos.
The historic mill is a beautiful feature and offers potential for development. Image: Rollos.

Currently the mill building is semi-ruinous and has no roof. Subject to obtaining planning consents it could potentially be developed into a lovely annex cottage.

 

Lawmill Cottage, Lade Braes, St Andrews is on sale with Rollos for offers over £850,000. 

Conversation