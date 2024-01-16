Youths charged over thousands of pounds of damage to Dundee’s Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Youths charged over thousands of pounds of damage to Dundee’s Overgate

The incident happened in December.

By Kieran Webster
The Overgate in Dundee
The Overgate in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Two 16-year-old males have been charged after Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre was vandalised.

The incident, which led to thousands of pounds worth of damage to the front doors of the Overgate, happened on December 1 2023.

A report has been sent to the youth justice assessor.

PC Donald from the city centre policing office, Dundee, said: “We would like to reassure the public and local businesses that this type of behaviour will be dealt with robustly.

“We will continue to carry out high visibility patrols within the city centre to engage with local youths and help prevent criminality.

“We encourage any members of the public and local businesses to contact us in relation to any related issues that they are experiencing.”

Overgate Shopping Centre manager says there is gap in city policing

Speaking previously to The Courier, manager of the centre Malcolm Angus claimed there is a gap in city policing.

He said: “As the local youths are aware of the current policing rota within the city centre we are keen to understand what steps are being taken to fill this 4pm-7pm gap in policing.

“We are more than willing to arrange a meeting with all city centre stakeholders involved to try and combat this worrying trend.”

Police Scotland rejected claims fewer officers are on duty during these hours.

The Overgate suffered around £80,000 worth of damage over the last two years from “kids running amock”.

