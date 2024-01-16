Youths charged over thousands of pounds of damage to Dundee’s Overgate

Two 16-year-old males have been charged after Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre was vandalised.

The incident, which led to thousands of pounds worth of damage to the front doors of the Overgate, happened on December 1 2023.

A report has been sent to the youth justice assessor.

PC Donald from the city centre policing office, Dundee, said: “We would like to reassure the public and local businesses that this type of behaviour will be dealt with robustly.

“We will continue to carry out high visibility patrols within the city centre to engage with local youths and help prevent criminality.

“We encourage any members of the public and local businesses to contact us in relation to any related issues that they are experiencing.”

Overgate Shopping Centre manager says there is gap in city policing

Speaking previously to The Courier, manager of the centre Malcolm Angus claimed there is a gap in city policing.

He said: “As the local youths are aware of the current policing rota within the city centre we are keen to understand what steps are being taken to fill this 4pm-7pm gap in policing.

“We are more than willing to arrange a meeting with all city centre stakeholders involved to try and combat this worrying trend.”

Police Scotland rejected claims fewer officers are on duty during these hours.

The Overgate suffered around £80,000 worth of damage over the last two years from “kids running amock”.