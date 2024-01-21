12 people and four pets evacuated from Kirkcaldy flats as video shows moment fire hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 people and four pets evacuated from Kirkcaldy flats as video shows moment fire hit

An evacuee has told of the moment they had to save their dog from the 'wilful' fire.

By Andrew Robson
A fire-hit block of flats in Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, on February 21 2024.
Fire caused residents to be evacuated from a block of flats in Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied/ Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Twelve people and four pets were evacuated from a block of flats in Kirkcaldy after a “wilful” fire.

Five appliances were called to the blaze on Templehall Avenue in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Twelve residents, including children, three dogs and a cat were evacuated from the building while crews put out the fire in a stairwell.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Video in one of the stairwells shows the moment smoke fills the area.

At least one dog can be heard barking as fumes engulf the room.

Police have launched an investigation into the blaze, which they are treating as deliberate.

Kirkcaldy resident ‘wrapped dog in a blanket’

One of the evacuees has recalled the harrowing moment that the fire began at around 3.20am.

The scene inside a stairwell of the fire-hit block in Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, on January 21 2024.
Inside a stairwell of the fire-hit block in Templehall Avenue. Image: Supplied
Firefighters in Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, on January 21 2024.
Firefighters on the scene overnight. Image: Supplied

The anonymous resident said: “The alarms started to go off and smoke started coming in through the letterbox.

“We instantly called the fire brigade and were told to open the windows and shout ‘fire!’.

“Fire crews arrived quickly and we were taken out of the building through a window.

“I also had to wrap my dog in a duvet and winch him down with an extendable lead.

“We were out on the street for a couple hours before they let us back in.

“It’s an absolute mess.

“It’s scumbag behaviour this, there are young children who live in the block.

“I know one resident has already packed up his things and won’t be back.”

Fire service received several calls

A neighbour across from the block of flats said: “We heard this commotion in the early hours of the morning.

“At least five fire engines were parked up outside and they had ladders up to the windows.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received several calls to a fire on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at 3.20am on Sunday.

“Multiple crews were sent to the scene where 12 casualties were evacuated including animals.

The block of flats at Templehall Avenue
The block of flats at Templehall Avenue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fire damaged items outside the Kirkcaldy flats.
Fire-damaged items outside the Kirkcaldy flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The stop message came in shortly after 6am.”

Police treating flat fire as deliberate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, 21 January, 2024, officers received a report of a fire on Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0501 of Sunday.

