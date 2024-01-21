12 people and four pets evacuated from Kirkcaldy flats as video shows moment fire hit

Twelve people and four pets were evacuated from a block of flats in Kirkcaldy after a “wilful” fire.

Five appliances were called to the blaze on Templehall Avenue in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Twelve residents, including children, three dogs and a cat were evacuated from the building while crews put out the fire in a stairwell.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Video in one of the stairwells shows the moment smoke fills the area.

At least one dog can be heard barking as fumes engulf the room.

Police have launched an investigation into the blaze, which they are treating as deliberate.

Kirkcaldy resident ‘wrapped dog in a blanket’

One of the evacuees has recalled the harrowing moment that the fire began at around 3.20am.

The anonymous resident said: “The alarms started to go off and smoke started coming in through the letterbox.

“We instantly called the fire brigade and were told to open the windows and shout ‘fire!’.

“Fire crews arrived quickly and we were taken out of the building through a window.

“I also had to wrap my dog in a duvet and winch him down with an extendable lead.

“We were out on the street for a couple hours before they let us back in.

“It’s an absolute mess.

“It’s scumbag behaviour this, there are young children who live in the block.

“I know one resident has already packed up his things and won’t be back.”

Fire service received several calls

A neighbour across from the block of flats said: “We heard this commotion in the early hours of the morning.

“At least five fire engines were parked up outside and they had ladders up to the windows.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received several calls to a fire on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at 3.20am on Sunday.

“Multiple crews were sent to the scene where 12 casualties were evacuated including animals.

“The stop message came in shortly after 6am.”

Police treating flat fire as deliberate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday, 21 January, 2024, officers received a report of a fire on Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0501 of Sunday.