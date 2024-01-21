‘You feel invaded’ says Loch Leven’s Larder boss after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘You feel invaded’ says Loch Leven’s Larder boss after break-in

Police are linking the Kinross-shire raid with a similar incident in Abernethy.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Andrew Robson
Rob, Emma and Michael Nevin run Loch Leven's Larder.
Rob, Emma and Michael Nevin run Loch Leven's Larder.

A director of Loch Leven’s Larder has spoken of his anger at the “evil ne’er-do-wells” who raided his business.

Thieves took cash and jewellery in a break-in at the Kinross-shire shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

They also caused up to £10,000 of damage by smashing four windows and damaging an internal door, four tills and display units.

Police have linked the incident to a raid at Jamesfield Farm Shop, Abernethy, in the early hours of Monday, January 15.

First serious break-in in 16 years in Kinross-shire

It is the first such break-in in the 16 years the larder has been operating off the A911 near Milnathort.

The family business is led by Emma Niven, who is helped by directors Rob and Mike Niven, her brothers.

“You feel invaded,” Rob told The Courier.

“All of our customers feel this is a safe place to come, a community hub.

“Your initial feeling is that you have been invaded. You feel sullied.

“You lose faith in humanity but then you gain it back in spades when you see your customers and family and friends rally around you afterwards.

“Faith in the honest people always outweighs the villains.

“But it is upsetting when you know there are these evil ne’er-do-wells in the area.”

Link to raid at Jamesfield Farm Shop

The shop was still able to open on Friday, but an area of retail was shut for police to investigate the incident.

CCTV footage shows two individuals scoping out the building between 1.45am and 4am and then breaking through one of the shop’s glass windows.

Loch Leven Larder has a partnership with Rebecca Jewellery, whose jewellery display was all stolen.

But what irks Rob most is that little of value was taken.

This is an echo of the break-in at Jamesfield Farm Shop, whose owner Ian Millar said the damage caused far outweighed the amount of of money stolen.

Rob Niven pictured in 2017.
Rob Niven pictured in 2017. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Rob added: “The value of the till draw that they smashed is greater than the contents – and they have done that in four tills.

“It’s pointless, needless.

“They have smashed four windows and taken a small amount of jewellery that won’t be much for resale in the grand scheme of things.

“You would think they would be learning that although these rural destinations appear to be easy targets, it is low-hanging fruit because there is nothing in them.

“There is very little cash in the premises and very little of value you can carry way, so it is so frustrating that the damage has been greater than their gain.”

Suspects ‘park away and walk to businesses’

One of the suspects is described as being of medium build and was wearing a light-coloured jacket and a balaclava.

Police described the other suspect as being of stocky build, wearing dark-coloured jeans, and black shoes.

Rob offered his own crime prevention advice.

“Be vigilant and try where you can to keep an eye out see any strangers wandering looking suspicious and cars parked at odd times of day,” he said.

“Because I think they park away from the business and walk to it.

“There is a chance they could be seen by people who work through the night.

“They will keep doing the same thing and hopefully get caught eventually.”

Police appeal after break-in at Loch Leven Larder

Detective Constable Kim Brenchley said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also appealing to anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident 0437 of January 19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

