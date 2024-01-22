Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout

Witnesses reported seeing a collision as the cyclist attempted to turn left.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.
The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

A male cyclist was taken to hospital after being knocked down at a Glenrothes roundabout.

Police were called to Formonthills Road just before 1pm on Sunday.

Witnesses reported seeing a cyclist knocked down by a motorist who did not see him attempting to turn left at the roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Sunday, 21 January 2024 police received a report of a crash involving a car and cyclist on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The cyclist’s condition is not known.

More from Fife

Ewan Harvey was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Storm Isha forces sentencing delay for 'unhinged' St Andrews knife terror student
West Braes Project and Tidal Pool trustees Bill Porteous and Lynne Steen with the Wee Dug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Wee Scottie to stand guard over Fife tidal pool - but it needs a…
Fallen trees and branches on Cavendish Way in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
Mabon told the trainees if they were based at Tulliallan, they would get their throats cut.
Fife pub punter made police cadet 'throat cut' threats
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Motorcycle smash Picture shows; Stuart Batty. Dunira Estate, Comrie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 19/01/2024
Biker banned after 73-year-old rider seriously hurt in head-on Perthshire smash
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Monday disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads…
Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under 'tornado watch'
A fire-hit block of flats in Templehall Road, Kirkcaldy, on February 21 2024.
12 people and four pets evacuated from Kirkcaldy flats as video shows moment fire…
Shields Road, Dunfermline, was closed on Sunday, January 21 2024 after a serious assault
Man, 29, in hospital and four arrested after serious assault closes Dunfermline road