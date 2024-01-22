Fife Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout Witnesses reported seeing a collision as the cyclist attempted to turn left. By Stephen Eighteen January 22 2024, 12.16pm Share Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4873238/glenrothes-roundabout-cyclist-accident/ Copy Link The Collydean Way roundabout on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View A male cyclist was taken to hospital after being knocked down at a Glenrothes roundabout. Police were called to Formonthills Road just before 1pm on Sunday. Witnesses reported seeing a cyclist knocked down by a motorist who did not see him attempting to turn left at the roundabout. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Sunday, 21 January 2024 police received a report of a crash involving a car and cyclist on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes. “Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.” The cyclist’s condition is not known.