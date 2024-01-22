Cyclist taken to hospital after being knocked down at Glenrothes roundabout

A male cyclist was taken to hospital after being knocked down at a Glenrothes roundabout.

Police were called to Formonthills Road just before 1pm on Sunday.

Witnesses reported seeing a cyclist knocked down by a motorist who did not see him attempting to turn left at the roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Sunday, 21 January 2024 police received a report of a crash involving a car and cyclist on Formonthills Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The cyclist’s condition is not known.