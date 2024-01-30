Measles case confirmed in Fife as St Andrews student tests positive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Measles case confirmed in Fife as St Andrews student tests positive

It is the second lab-confirmed case of measles in Scotland since October 2023.

By Ellidh Aitken
A measles case has been confirmed in Fife. Image: Shutterstock
A measles case has been confirmed in Fife. Image: Shutterstock

A case of measles has been confirmed in Fife.

A St Andrews University student tested positive for the infection earlier this month.

The student – who is not seriously ill – is isolating at home in a private flat in the town.

It is the second lab-confirmed case of measles in Scotland since October 2023 – and comes amid concerns about rising numbers of measles cases in the UK.

St Andrews student ‘receiving appropriate care’ as Fife measles case confirmed

The student involved did not attend any classes while infectious but did go to the Refreshers’ Fayre at the students’ association on January 21.

Close contacts have been informed and the student is receiving “appropriate care and support”, the university says.

Vaccine clinics are now running in the students’ association building from Tuesday (January 30) until Friday (February 2) between 9am and 3pm, for anyone not protected against measles, mumps, rubella or meningitis (MMR).

A letter from Professor Clare Peddie, vice-principal, on the St Andrews measles case said: “If you attended the fayre, it’s important that you check your vaccination history.

St Salvator’s quad at St Andrews University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
MMR vaccines are being offered in St Andrews. Image: Shutterstock

“If you haven’t had two doses of MMR vaccine (with both doses after the age of 12 months), we recommend you take advantage of our clinics to get yourself protected.

“Even if you didn’t attend the fayre, it’s recommended you take advantage of the protection offered by the MMR jab.

“Most people already have immunity to measles through the MMR vaccine or exposure to the illness as a child.

“If you have had both doses of MMR vaccine (with both doses after the age of 12 months), or had measles earlier in your life, you do not need to worry, you are already protected.”

What is measles?

Measles is very contagious and is spread through coughs and sneezes.

The infection can cause serious problems in some people if they are not vaccinated, have weakened immunity, or are pregnant.

Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later.

Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.

