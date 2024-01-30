‘Supermarket war’ in Aberfeldy as Asda vows to be 8.9% cheaper than Co-op next door

A mini ‘supermarket war’ will come to Aberfeldy when an Asda opens next to the town’s Co-op.

Asda is in the process of rebranding Co-op and EG Group petrol sites after an acquisition in 2022.

Currently, 116 Co-op petrol forecourts and their stores across the UK are being converted to the Asda Express convenience brand.

In October, the first Asda Express store in Scotland opened in Birkhill, Angus.

And now the new Aberfeldy site is set to be unveiled.

Aberfeldy’s main Co-op to remain open

The Co-op forecourt and store in Dunkeld Street will close on Wednesday, January 31.

The forecourt will reopen for Asda fuel on Saturday, February 3.

Two days later, on Monday, February 5, the full Asda Express store will replace the forecourt store.

This will sit immediately next to the main Co-op that will continue to run as normal throughout and beyond the transition.

Asda claims it will be cheaper than rival

Shoppers will now have the choice between the two, with Asda claiming it will be cheaper.

An Asda statement said: “Customers can be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than the Co-op.”

Asda says its newly converted stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products.

But their main focus is on essential items such as milk and bread as well as on-the-go lunches.

So Co-op’s main store may still offer a range of goods unavailable next door.

Asda acquired 132 petrol sites in 2022 in a £438m deal as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice-president of convenience, said: “After pausing our convenience rollout during the festive period, the programme is now in full swing once more.”