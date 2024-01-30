‘Supermarket war’ in Aberfeldy as Asda vows to be 8.9% cheaper than Co-op next door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Supermarket war’ in Aberfeldy as Asda vows to be 8.9% cheaper than Co-op next door

The supermarket rivals are going head-to-head in the Perthshire town.

By Stephen Eighteen
Aberfeldy Co-op on Dunkeld Street before the petrol station forecourt store becomes an Asda.
Asda will move into the petrol forecourt store to the right of the main shop, which will remain. Image: Google Street View

A mini ‘supermarket war’ will come to Aberfeldy when an Asda opens next to the town’s Co-op.

Asda is in the process of rebranding Co-op and EG Group petrol sites after an acquisition in 2022.

Currently, 116 Co-op petrol forecourts and their stores across the UK are being converted to the Asda Express convenience brand.

In October, the first Asda Express store in Scotland opened in Birkhill, Angus.

And now the new Aberfeldy site is set to be unveiled.

Aberfeldy’s main Co-op to remain open

The Co-op forecourt and store in Dunkeld Street will close on Wednesday, January 31.

The forecourt will reopen for Asda fuel on Saturday, February 3.

Two days later, on Monday, February 5, the full Asda Express store will replace the forecourt store.

This will sit immediately next to the main Co-op that will continue to run as normal throughout and beyond the transition.

Asda claims it will be cheaper than rival

Shoppers will now have the choice between the two, with Asda claiming it will be cheaper.

An Asda statement said: “Customers can be reassured that they’ll be making a saving when Asda comes to town as the base prices in Asda’s current Express stores are on average 8.9% cheaper than the Co-op.”

Asda says its newly converted stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products.

But their main focus is on essential items such as milk and bread as well as on-the-go lunches.

So Co-op’s main store may still offer a range of goods unavailable next door.

The Asda Express store in Birkhill was the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: Asda

Asda acquired 132 petrol sites in 2022 in a £438m deal as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice-president of convenience, said: “After pausing our convenience rollout during the festive period, the programme is now in full swing once more.”

