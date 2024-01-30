VIDEO: ‘Mums scrapping’ inside Perth school as probe launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: ‘Mums scrapping’ inside Perth school as probe launched

Footage of the fight at St John's Academy has been shared on social media.

By Neil Henderson

A probe has been launched into two “mums scrapping” at a Perth school.

Footage of the fight, reportedly between parents at St John’s Academy, has been shared on social media.

A caption on the video says: “No f****** way these mums be scrapping.”

The video shows two people engaged in a fight inside the school.

The parents wrestling with each other inside the school. Image: X
Both people involved then get pulled to the ground. Image: X

The pair appear to be wrestling with each other before both are pulled to the ground.

The short clip then appears to show them rolling around on the floor together, but the rest of the incident is obscured by tables and chairs before it cuts off.

It has not been confirmed when the fight took place.

St John’s RC Academy in Perth.
St John’s RC Academy in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Council bosses have confirmed a probe has been launched.

A council spokesperson said: “A police investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

It comes after a fight involving pupils at Blairgowrie High School was shared on social media earlier this month.

