VIDEO: ‘Mums scrapping’ inside Perth school as probe launched

A probe has been launched into two “mums scrapping” at a Perth school.

Footage of the fight, reportedly between parents at St John’s Academy, has been shared on social media.

A caption on the video says: “No f****** way these mums be scrapping.”

The video shows two people engaged in a fight inside the school.

The pair appear to be wrestling with each other before both are pulled to the ground.

The short clip then appears to show them rolling around on the floor together, but the rest of the incident is obscured by tables and chairs before it cuts off.

It has not been confirmed when the fight took place.

Council bosses have confirmed a probe has been launched.

A council spokesperson said: “A police investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

It comes after a fight involving pupils at Blairgowrie High School was shared on social media earlier this month.