Home Business & Environment Business

‘Stunning’ Alyth golf courses back on the market for £1.5 million

Strathmore Golf Centre has two courses, a restaurant and a driving range.

By Paul Malik
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
David Norman at Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

An award-winning Perthshire golf course is up for sale after the current owners decided to hang-up their golf clubs.

Strathmore Golf Centre — which has an 18-hole and a second nine-hole course — is up for sale for £1.5 million.

The club is run by two families, the Howells and the Normans, who have operated it for almost two decades.

The Scottish PGA will host events on the course over the coming year, while a number of amateur tournaments are scheduled.

Buyers would also take control of a restaurant and a practice driving range, all situated in the 150-acre site.

The club was originally put up for sale in 2021, but a deal to secure it was not finalised.

Two courses up for sale

Located near Alyth, the centre has the 18-hole Rannaleroch course, designed by John Salveson.

Additionally there is a nine-hole course, the Leitfie Links, and a large putting green and practice bunker

“We have another very busy year in prospect here at Strathmore Golf Centre,” said David Norman, director of operations.

The clubhouse, Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Any prospective buyer coming to view the club – and we’re pretty sure they’ll be a lover of the game – will see everything fully operational and in full swing – pardon the pun’.

“We have been operating this business for 17 years, are well established and enjoy an enviable reputation, consistently achieving a level of excellence that keeps members, visitors, PGA professionals and our entire customer base very happy.

“We are very fortunate to be situated in prime Perthshire countryside, close to many amenities and local visitor attractions.

A view inside the clubhouse, Strathmore Golf Centre. Image:  Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“Our spectacular setting is enjoyed by many visitors from all over the UK and beyond, even if they don’t play golf.

“Perthshire offers many activities for visitors to enjoy and there is a high demand for accommodation in our area for both golfers and general visitors alike.”

Grand plans for new attractions

Outline planning permission was granted in 2008 for the construction of new leisure facilities.

The planning approval – which has now lapsed – included a hotel, gym, new clubhouse, and lodges.

David was said a new owner could consider the development of holiday lodges and leisure facilities on the site.

Golfers enjoying a round on the course, Strathmore Golf Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“Current indications are that permission for this business diversification would be granted again,” he added.

“We feel this scope for further income and development is certainly worth pointing out to any interested buyers who may already own golf-related or leisure businesses.”

