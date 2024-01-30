Tuesday court round-up — Donkey slur and driving angry

A Dundee man appeared in private at the sheriff court accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Jaden Gray, 22, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination and Gray is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.

The court appearance came after a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following an incident in Broughty Ferry on Sunday.

Horrific injuries

An attack in Kirriemuir left a man with a fractured neck, paralysed and dependent on a modified powered wheelchair. Steven McIntosh, 42, struck John Garvin to the ground on Bank Street after previously reporting his victim to police over a matter relating to his own teenage daughter. Mr Garvin lost consciousness on impact and fractured his neck.

Donkey slur

A drunken husband shouted “donkey, donkey” at his partner while locked outside his marital home.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Saeid Mali arrived at his house in Crieff on the evening of September 29 last year but his wife and 29-year-old son saw how intoxicated he was and refused to take him.

He was instead taken to a friend’s house and advised to “sleep it off”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “However, at 4.30am, Mr Mali’s wife and son were in their kitchen when they overheard shouting outside.”

Mali was locked out and began banging on windows and doors.

Ms Hendry said: “He then shouted ‘Homar Homar’ which the complainer advises is Arabic for donkey and deemed incredibly offensive.

“They were both in a state of panic.”

The court heard Mali surrendered his passport when he was arrested and spent a weekend in custody.

It meant he was unable to visit his sick mother in Morocco, solicitor Doug McConnell said.

He added: “The relationship is over.

“He knows what he did that evening was wrong”.

Mali, of High Street, Crieff, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and was admonished.

Thief spared jail

A callous son from Dundee who drained his elderly father’s accounts while acting as power of attorney in a “grotesque” breach of trust has been spared a prison sentence. James Crossan emptied the savings of his ailing father as well as using his war pension before his death.

Road rage

A great-grandfather has been fined after erupting during a road rage dispute at a busy Dundee roundabout.

George Black, 70, drove aggressively following the incident near Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnson Road.

The 70-year-old repeatedly blocked the other driver from passing him and ended up leaving his car to remonstrate.

Black, a first offender, said he was left “absolutely horrified” by his behaviour and was hit with a £400 fine by a Dundee sheriff.

The pensioner admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 28 last year.

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said Black was appalled by his actions on the day in question and offered “abject apologies” to the court.

He said both parties believed the other to be at fault.

Laughing predator

A dangerous predator who abducted a paper girl to try to rape her has been convicted of performing a sex act in front of wardens at Perth Prison. James Murison was already subject to a lifelong restriction order when he laughed as he carried out the solo sex act in front of male and female prison officers.

Took off plates in ‘panic’

A desperate driver caused another car to crash into a fence, fled the scene and removed her licence plates in an effort to escape her abusive ex-partner.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Megan Isles, 28, “panicked”, believing she was being followed by her former partner on Camperdown Road on May 26 2023.

She was fined £400 after admitting driving carelessly and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard Isles failed to notice the car she was following when it stopped on Camperdown Road for a right turn onto Frederick Street.

She swerved to avoid a collision but hit the rear of the other car, shunting it into a fence.

Isles sped off and another driver followed and saw Isles removing the registration plates from the car.

She was challenged and denied being involved in the crash but minutes later, Isles herself contacted officers to admit her involvement.

She said she had left the scene because her abusive ex-partner had been following her car and she feared he would discover her address.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan said the Crown Office accepted Isles’ actions were an effort to escape her partner.

She had six penalty points were placed on her driving licence.

Dundee crash

A mother and her young child were left unconscious after a nurse caused a head-on collision on a city road. Repentant Stacey Taylor fought back tears in court as she apologised for causing the smash on Broughty Ferry Road last August and admitted careless driving.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.