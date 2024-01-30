Aidan Connolly reveals key personal trait he hopes pays off in battle for Raith Rovers starts

Aidan Connolly is convinced his persistence will pay off as he aims to play a key role in Raith Rovers’ promotion battle.

The winger endured a delayed start to the campaign as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury that had troubled him towards the end of last season.

The 28-year-old ended up side-lined for almost five months with significant ligament damage.

In that time, manager Ian Murray beefed up his attacking options with the capture of Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Callum Smith.

Last week, Zak Rudden arrived on loan from Dundee to add to the competition.

It all meant a frustrating wait for action for Connolly in the autumn, with his first league start not coming until October 31, when he netted a match-winning double against Morton.

That sparked a run of six straight matches before a yo-yo spell in and out of the starting line-up.

However, having been back in the frame for the last three games against Queen’s Park, Livingston and Inverness Caley Thistle, the former Dundee United and Dunfermline wide man is eager to keep his place.

He said: “I’ve been back a while now but I was sort of in and out the team for a bit.

“But that’s the first time I’ve started three games in a row for a while.

“I just want to keep it going and keep kicking on.

Key to selection

“You need competition if you want to be successful.

“There’s going to be somebody else that’s wanting your spot. That’s football, I’ve been used to that my whole career.

“That’s normal. But you’ve just got to work hard and hopefully your abilities will shine through.

“It’s about being persistent. That’s probably the key to it.

“There will be times when you’re maybe not the favourite or not playing, but that’s the game.

“You’ve just got to fight through that.

“You can only control the controllable. I can’t control what’s going to happen, I can only control what I do.

“So, that’s the way I treat that.

“If I’m on the pitch, I don’t think of anything else, I just go out and try to play well and work hard.”

Raith succumbed to a fourth defeat in a row with Saturday’s 3-2 loss at home to Inverness.

They must quickly arrest their worrying slump if they are to continue challenging the Tangerines for the title.

But before their next league outing, the Stark’s Park men have the visit of bogey team Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy as they bid to dig out just a second victory since beating United at Tannadice in mid-December.

Connolly added: “It’s tough when you’re getting beat. Sometimes you lose confidence.

“But the way we’re training and stuff, the boys are looking well. That’s the only way it’s going to turn, if you work hard in training.

“We can achieve something this season, but at this stage it is game by game. You can’t look too far ahead, it will all pan out at the end of the season.”