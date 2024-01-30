Aidan Connolly reveals key personal trait he hopes pays off in battle for Raith Rovers starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aidan Connolly reveals key personal trait he hopes pays off in battle for Raith Rovers starts

The Kirkcaldy attacker has been in and out of Ian Murray's side this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly missed the start of the season through injury. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly missed the start of the season through injury. Image: SNS.

Aidan Connolly is convinced his persistence will pay off as he aims to play a key role in Raith Rovers’ promotion battle.

The winger endured a delayed start to the campaign as he completed his recovery from an ankle injury that had troubled him towards the end of last season.

The 28-year-old ended up side-lined for almost five months with significant ligament damage.

In that time, manager Ian Murray beefed up his attacking options with the capture of Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Callum Smith.

Last week, Zak Rudden arrived on loan from Dundee to add to the competition.

Zak Rudden (right) celebrates with Raith Rovers goal-scorer Lewis Vaughan against Inverness. Image: SNS

It all meant a frustrating wait for action for Connolly in the autumn, with his first league start not coming until October 31, when he netted a match-winning double against Morton.

That sparked a run of six straight matches before a yo-yo spell in and out of the starting line-up.

However, having been back in the frame for the last three games against Queen’s Park, Livingston and Inverness Caley Thistle, the former Dundee United and Dunfermline wide man is eager to keep his place.

He said: “I’ve been back a while now but I was sort of in and out the team for a bit.

“But that’s the first time I’ve started three games in a row for a while.

“I just want to keep it going and keep kicking on.

Key to selection

“You need competition if you want to be successful.

“There’s going to be somebody else that’s wanting your spot. That’s football, I’ve been used to that my whole career.

“That’s normal. But you’ve just got to work hard and hopefully your abilities will shine through.

“It’s about being persistent. That’s probably the key to it.

“There will be times when you’re maybe not the favourite or not playing, but that’s the game.

“You’ve just got to fight through that.

“You can only control the controllable. I can’t control what’s going to happen, I can only control what I do.

“So, that’s the way I treat that.

“If I’m on the pitch, I don’t think of anything else, I just go out and try to play well and work hard.”

Aidan Connolly put Raith ahead against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Raith succumbed to a fourth defeat in a row with Saturday’s 3-2 loss at home to Inverness.

They must quickly arrest their worrying slump if they are to continue challenging the Tangerines for the title.

But before their next league outing, the Stark’s Park men have the visit of bogey team Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy as they bid to dig out just a second victory since beating United at Tannadice in mid-December.

Connolly added: “It’s tough when you’re getting beat. Sometimes you lose confidence.

“But the way we’re training and stuff, the boys are looking well. That’s the only way it’s going to turn, if you work hard in training.

“We can achieve something this season, but at this stage it is game by game. You can’t look too far ahead, it will all pan out at the end of the season.”

Conversation