Fife Council plan to spend £18,000 on three-day freebie on Dunfermline buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council plan to spend £18,000 on three-day freebie on Dunfermline buses

Officers hope the public will get on board the initiative over three days in March.

By Claire Warrender
Free bus travel to Dunfermline.
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.

Fife Council has proposed spending £18,000 on free bus travel in Dunfermline in March.

Councillors will be asked to approve the three-day freebie on Mother’s Day and over the Easter weekend.

The aim is to boost footfall in the city centre while reducing carbon emissions.

And officers hope the public will get on board.

Members of Dunfermline area committee will discuss the idea on Tuesday to give bus firm Stagecoach enough time to set the wheels in motion.

The proposed dates are March 10, 30 and 31.

Where will the money for free Dunfermline bus come from?

The money will come from the council‘s parking budget for the Dunfermline area.

Councillors across Fife control their own local parking issues and can choose how to spend the money allocated to them.

Previously, Dunfermline offered a free city centre shuttle bus over the 2019 festive period.

The free bus travel will let people visit Dunfermline Abbey
Dunfermline Abbey and Palace is a popular city attraction. Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

And free Sunday parking was offered over several separate weekends.

Now the committee wants to investigate offering free bus travel for everyone visiting Dunfermline as an alternative to free parking.

Sustainable parking and transport manager Susan Keenlyside said: “Encouraging people to travel to the city centre using sustainable transport will support households in deprived areas who are less likely to have access to a car.”

She added: “This is strongly aligned with Fife’s priorities of leading economic recovery, tackling poverty and addressing the climate emergency.”

Which buses will be included?

If approved, the free initiative will apply to all Stagecoach services within the Dunfermline zone, including express services.

The zone includes the area surrounding the city, extending as far as Rosyth and Crossford, as well as the Halbeath park and ride.

It will not include services travelling outside Dunfermline.

Dunfermline area committee convener James Calder hailed the initiative as a good idea.

And he said he hoped it would boost the city’s shops and restaurants.

More from Fife

It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Bus window blown out on Tay Road Bridge
The existing Inverkeithing High School.
Planning application for new £85m Inverkeithing High School to be considered next week
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Jail for violent pair who robbed student at Cowdenbeath bus stop
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Tay Road Bridge shut northbound due to 'significant amount of glass' on carriageway
CCTV image of man police want to trace following Kirkcaldy assault.
Police release CCTV of man after Kirkcaldy assault
The 17-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross.
Huge fin whale carcass washed up on Fife coast will be left to rot…
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
15,000 Fife fly-tipping reports in last four years – and no court action against…
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Popular Anstruther restaurant up for sale as owner announces closure
It is hoped free bus travel in Dunfermline will boost city centre footfall.
Measles case confirmed in Fife as St Andrews student tests positive

Conversation