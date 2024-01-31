Fife Council plan to spend £18,000 on three-day freebie on Dunfermline buses

Fife Council has proposed spending £18,000 on free bus travel in Dunfermline in March.

Councillors will be asked to approve the three-day freebie on Mother’s Day and over the Easter weekend.

The aim is to boost footfall in the city centre while reducing carbon emissions.

And officers hope the public will get on board.

Members of Dunfermline area committee will discuss the idea on Tuesday to give bus firm Stagecoach enough time to set the wheels in motion.

The proposed dates are March 10, 30 and 31.

Where will the money for free Dunfermline bus come from?

The money will come from the council‘s parking budget for the Dunfermline area.

Councillors across Fife control their own local parking issues and can choose how to spend the money allocated to them.

Previously, Dunfermline offered a free city centre shuttle bus over the 2019 festive period.

And free Sunday parking was offered over several separate weekends.

Now the committee wants to investigate offering free bus travel for everyone visiting Dunfermline as an alternative to free parking.

Sustainable parking and transport manager Susan Keenlyside said: “Encouraging people to travel to the city centre using sustainable transport will support households in deprived areas who are less likely to have access to a car.”

She added: “This is strongly aligned with Fife’s priorities of leading economic recovery, tackling poverty and addressing the climate emergency.”

Which buses will be included?

If approved, the free initiative will apply to all Stagecoach services within the Dunfermline zone, including express services.

The zone includes the area surrounding the city, extending as far as Rosyth and Crossford, as well as the Halbeath park and ride.

It will not include services travelling outside Dunfermline.

Dunfermline area committee convener James Calder hailed the initiative as a good idea.

And he said he hoped it would boost the city’s shops and restaurants.