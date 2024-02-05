The Cellar: Anstruther restaurant already attracting interest from prospective buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Cellar: Anstruther restaurant already attracting interest from prospective buyers

The Michelin-star venue is on the market for offers over £500,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The Cellar is on the market for £500,000
The Cellar in Anstruther. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

An Anstruther restaurant that shut after 10 years is already attracting interest from prospective buyers.

It was revealed last week that The Cellar is being sold by owner Billy Boyter.

News of the restaurant being put up for sale attracted an outpouring of sadness from locals.

One customer branded it “the best restaurant in Scotland” and another described it as a “truly sad loss” on The Cellar’s Facebook page.

Billy says the sale will give him the chance to “pursue other career goals”.

The Cellar in Anstruther for sale at offers over £500k

The restaurant is on the market for offers over £500,000 with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Partner Jonathan Reid told The Courier it is already catching the eye of several prospective buyers.

He said: “Although the property has only been on the market for a week, we have already received several inquiries and arranged viewings which will hopefully result in these parties progressing their initial interest.”

There has been substantial interest in taking over The Cellar
The restaurant is for sale for offers over £500,000. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The Cellar was awarded a Michelin star in 2015
The Cellar received a Michelin star in 2015. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

It has not been confirmed whether the venue will continue to run as a restaurant after its sale.

Built in the 16th Century, The Cellar was previously a smokehouse and was used to make and house barrels for the East Neuk’s herring fleet.

Inside a C-listed building, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2015, which has been retained since.

Conversation