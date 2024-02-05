The Cellar: Anstruther restaurant already attracting interest from prospective buyers

An Anstruther restaurant that shut after 10 years is already attracting interest from prospective buyers.

It was revealed last week that The Cellar is being sold by owner Billy Boyter.

News of the restaurant being put up for sale attracted an outpouring of sadness from locals.

One customer branded it “the best restaurant in Scotland” and another described it as a “truly sad loss” on The Cellar’s Facebook page.

Billy says the sale will give him the chance to “pursue other career goals”.

The Cellar in Anstruther for sale at offers over £500k

The restaurant is on the market for offers over £500,000 with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Partner Jonathan Reid told The Courier it is already catching the eye of several prospective buyers.

He said: “Although the property has only been on the market for a week, we have already received several inquiries and arranged viewings which will hopefully result in these parties progressing their initial interest.”

It has not been confirmed whether the venue will continue to run as a restaurant after its sale.

Built in the 16th Century, The Cellar was previously a smokehouse and was used to make and house barrels for the East Neuk’s herring fleet.

Inside a C-listed building, the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2015, which has been retained since.