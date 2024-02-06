Kirkcaldy hotel reopening after ‘major refurbishment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy hotel reopening after ‘major refurbishment’

The venue will include a bar, restaurant and rooms.

By Ellidh Aitken
Abbotshall on Milton Road, Kirkcaldy.
Abbotshall will reopen later this month. Image: Abbotshall/Facebook

A Kirkcaldy hotel has announced it will reopen this month after undergoing a “major transformation”.

Abbotshall on Milton Road will include a bar, restaurant and rooms.

The venue was previously The Abbotshall Hotel but in recent years has been The Raven Hotel and then The Kirk Inn and Mexicali Bistro, which later closed.

It is now under new ownership and will open on Saturday, February 10.

Kirkcaldy hotel to reopen as owners tease ‘major transformation’

A post on Facebook said: “After undergoing a major transformation, the Abbotshall will officially open on Saturday 10th February – and we can’t wait for you to see it for yourself.

“And if that is not exciting enough, we are opening for breakfast at 10am, and we will have our all-day menu running from 12 noon.

“You can book a table by calling our team on 01592 210225 or emailing us at enquiries@abbotshall.co.uk.”

The venue was previously Mexicali Bistro. Image: Google Street View

An additional notice on the Abbotshall wesbite said: “After a major refurbishment, we are absolutely thrilled to announce the Abbotshall is opening on Saturday 10th February from 10am.

“We are keeping the transformation under wraps for now but if you fancy checking it out, book your table or pop along this weekend.”

Restaurant menu revealed as Abbotshall prepares to reopen

The menu for the hotel’s restaurant has also been revealed.

It includes traditional favourites including steak pie and macaroni cheese, as well as dishes made with local produce such as battered Anstruther haddock.

There are also lunch options, pizza, burgers and small plates.

Reacting to the announcement, Linzi Annan said: “Excellent its my birthday on Saturday, your opening day, we held our wedding reception here too 16 years ago on the 29th, fond memories.”

Facebook user Deborah MorCo added: “You have all done an amazing job.

“The place looks absolutely cracking.

“Can’t wait for my steak pie fix.”

And Cat Dee said: “This is awesome!

“We have just moved in around the corner, can’t wait to come and try.”

