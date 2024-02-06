Kirkcaldy hotel reopening after ‘major refurbishment’

A Kirkcaldy hotel has announced it will reopen this month after undergoing a “major transformation”.

Abbotshall on Milton Road will include a bar, restaurant and rooms.

The venue was previously The Abbotshall Hotel but in recent years has been The Raven Hotel and then The Kirk Inn and Mexicali Bistro, which later closed.

It is now under new ownership and will open on Saturday, February 10.

A post on Facebook said: “After undergoing a major transformation, the Abbotshall will officially open on Saturday 10th February – and we can’t wait for you to see it for yourself.

“And if that is not exciting enough, we are opening for breakfast at 10am, and we will have our all-day menu running from 12 noon.

“You can book a table by calling our team on 01592 210225 or emailing us at enquiries@abbotshall.co.uk.”

An additional notice on the Abbotshall wesbite said: “After a major refurbishment, we are absolutely thrilled to announce the Abbotshall is opening on Saturday 10th February from 10am.

“We are keeping the transformation under wraps for now but if you fancy checking it out, book your table or pop along this weekend.”

Restaurant menu revealed as Abbotshall prepares to reopen

The menu for the hotel’s restaurant has also been revealed.

It includes traditional favourites including steak pie and macaroni cheese, as well as dishes made with local produce such as battered Anstruther haddock.

There are also lunch options, pizza, burgers and small plates.

Reacting to the announcement, Linzi Annan said: “Excellent its my birthday on Saturday, your opening day, we held our wedding reception here too 16 years ago on the 29th, fond memories.”

Facebook user Deborah MorCo added: “You have all done an amazing job.

“The place looks absolutely cracking.

“Can’t wait for my steak pie fix.”

And Cat Dee said: “This is awesome!

“We have just moved in around the corner, can’t wait to come and try.”