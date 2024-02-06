School traffic exclusion zones: Restrictions set for further Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

School traffic exclusion zones: Restrictions set for further Dundee school

St Ninian’s Primary will become the latest in the city to have an exclusion zone when restrictions come into place on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
Councils across Tayside have adopted primary school traffic bans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Councils across Tayside have adopted primary school traffic bans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Driving restrictions are set to come into force at another Dundee school as the council’s Safer Streets scheme expands.

St Ninian’s Primary will become the latest school in the city to have an exclusion zone when restrictions come into place on Monday (February 12).

The implementation of the scheme means vehicles will not be able to drive in or out of the restricted zones when the scheme is in operation.

Only residents and contracted school transport with issued permits will be exempt.

The Safer Streets scheme will only be in operation during school term times between 8.30am and 9.15am and from 3pm to 3.30pm.

The aim of the driving bans near schools in Dundee is to make the commute safer for children while encouraging active travel.

St Ninian’s Primary School in Menzieshill will enforce the restrictions from next week.

City-wide initiative

St Ninian’s joins 12 other schools in the city who are already part of the scheme.

A full list of schools with driving restrictions in place is as follows: 

  • Fintry Primary School
  • North East Campus (Longhaugh Primary School, St Francis RC Primary School & Quarryview Nursery)
  • Coldside Campus (Rosebank Primary School, Our Lady’s RC Primary School & Frances Wright Nursery)
  • St Andrews RC Primary School
  • Downfield Primary School
  • Craigiebarns Primary School
  • St Mary’s RC Primary School
  • Forthill Primary School
  • Eastern Primary School
  • Mill O’ Mains Primary School
  • Clepington Primary School
  • St. Pius RC Primary School

A number of schools in Angus and Perth and Kinross also have similar measures.

Scheme ‘improves safety’

Speaking on the latest restrictions, councillor Steven Rome – Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee convener – said they were in place to “improve safety”.

He added: “We want to encourage more and more families and children to take active travel choices to get to and from school – whether that is walking, cycling or by scooter.

“The council is also working to cut down harmful emissions near schools, and the safer streets initiative also contributes to our wider climate change response.”

Conversation