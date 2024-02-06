School traffic exclusion zones: Restrictions set for further Dundee school

Driving restrictions are set to come into force at another Dundee school as the council’s Safer Streets scheme expands.

St Ninian’s Primary will become the latest school in the city to have an exclusion zone when restrictions come into place on Monday (February 12).

The implementation of the scheme means vehicles will not be able to drive in or out of the restricted zones when the scheme is in operation.

Only residents and contracted school transport with issued permits will be exempt.

The Safer Streets scheme will only be in operation during school term times between 8.30am and 9.15am and from 3pm to 3.30pm.

The aim of the driving bans near schools in Dundee is to make the commute safer for children while encouraging active travel.

City-wide initiative

St Ninian’s joins 12 other schools in the city who are already part of the scheme.

A full list of schools with driving restrictions in place is as follows:

Fintry Primary School

North East Campus (Longhaugh Primary School, St Francis RC Primary School & Quarryview Nursery)

Coldside Campus (Rosebank Primary School, Our Lady’s RC Primary School & Frances Wright Nursery)

St Andrews RC Primary School

Downfield Primary School

Craigiebarns Primary School

St Mary’s RC Primary School

Forthill Primary School

Eastern Primary School

Mill O’ Mains Primary School

Clepington Primary School

St. Pius RC Primary School

A number of schools in Angus and Perth and Kinross also have similar measures.

Scheme ‘improves safety’

Speaking on the latest restrictions, councillor Steven Rome – Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee convener – said they were in place to “improve safety”.

He added: “We want to encourage more and more families and children to take active travel choices to get to and from school – whether that is walking, cycling or by scooter.

“The council is also working to cut down harmful emissions near schools, and the safer streets initiative also contributes to our wider climate change response.”