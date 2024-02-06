Fife teacher who sent ‘flirtatious’ texts to pupil in bid to form romantic relationship struck off

A Fife teacher who repeatedly sent “flirtatious” texts to a pupil in a bid to form a romantic relationship has been struck off.

The teacher – who was granted anonymity at a hearing by the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) – sent the messages to the pupil in 2015.

The Fife teacher also followed the secondary school pupil on Twitter and requested their number.

A report from the GTCS said that this was “indicative of an attempt to form a romantic relationship” with the pupil, and that it “breached the boundaries of a teacher/pupil relationship”.

The teacher admitted the allegations in full and agreed to the imposition of a removal order, meaning his name was removed from the GTCS register.

He cannot apply to be added back to the register for two years.

The GTCS agreed to a request from the teacher for his name to be kept private on medical grounds – saying publishing his name could harm his health.

It has not been confirmed which school the teacher was working in at the time of his misconduct.

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

