‘Our son can have 15 seizures a day and there’s no cure – we need £72k to fund his forever home in Fife’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Our son can have 15 seizures a day and there’s no cure – we need £72k to fund his forever home in Fife’

Stewart Lynch, from Kirkcaldy, was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy aged just two.

By Ellidh Aitken
Gemma and David Lynch with son Stewart, who has a severe form of epilepsy. Image: David Lynch
Gemma and David Lynch with son Stewart, who has a severe form of epilepsy. Image: David Lynch

A Kirkcaldy couple have launched a bid to create a “forever home” for their son who has up to 15 seizures a day.

Six-year-old Stewart Lynch, who lives in the Newliston area of the Fife town with parents Gemma and David, was diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome aged just two.

The life-limiting condition is a severe form of epilepsy which begins in early childhood.

It has caused Stewart to lose many of his abilities, meaning he must be with an adult at all times.

Gemma and David, both 37, now want to make changes to their home to ensure their son can stay with them.

‘This is about keeping him at home for as long as possible’

David, who works at McDonald’s at the Fife Central Retail Park, told The Courier: ” Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a drug-resistant form of epilepsy so Stewart is on various drugs but there is no treatment to make it stop completely.

“This is about keeping him at home for as long as possible.

“We used to live in Kinglassie but we moved to Kirkcaldy to be closer to the hospital and to have more space.

“Stewart is a wheelchair user but he can walk – he has splints to help his walking.

“He uses his chair every day. If we are going somewhere we start in the buggy and he can get out for maybe five or 10 minutes.

Stewart mostly uses a wheelchair. Image: David Lynch

“Right now he also has a safe sleep space, a structure in his bedroom where he can’t harm himself if he has a seizure.

“I sleep on the floor next to it as most of his seizures are during sleep.

“I have also got a camera in his safe space and I watch what happens.

“As part of the work, we will put in a single bed beside him.

“We have used air beds and stuff in the past but it’s too much to move about every day – I just grab a pillow and sleep on the carpet.”

Kirkcaldy boy has up to 15 seizures a day due to severe epilepsy

The family have installed a stair lift and a bath lift as a short-term solution, but neither will meet Stewart’s needs as he grows.

David says Fife Council has given £20,000 to help with alterations to the house but more is needed.

The couple are trying to raise £72,000 through Sullivan’s Heroes – a charity that provides grants and support to help families of disabled children – for “Stewart’s forever home”.

Any donations will go straight to the charity to be distributed to the project as needed.

David, who regularly has to leave work to help with his son, said: “Stewart will have his own entrance as we are going to move to a wheelchair vehicle in the next year or so.

“I can lift him but my wife can’t manage.

Stewart was diagnosed with the condition aged two. Image: David Lynch

“All of the downstairs doors will be widened for him and a wet room will be put in.

“There will also be a new kitchen to create space and that will mean he will be able to access the whole of downstairs, plus his own bedroom.”

Stewart attends Rosslyn School for pupils with complex additional support needs.

David and Gemma, a nursery teacher in Rosyth, must make sure he sticks to a strict ketogenic diet – high-fat and low-carbohydrate – as well as his medicines.

David and Gemma will need to widen their doors downstairs to make room for Stewart’s wheelchair. Image: David Lynch

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is one of just a handful of conditions where medical cannabis can be prescribed and David says this has helped Stewart a lot.

He can suffer anywhere from one to 15 seizures a day and also has to take preventative antibiotics in winter.

David said: “It is unfortunate we don’t have the money there for the changes to the house and we are relying on goodwill.

“It is all to make sure Stewart can stay at home with us.”

More from Fife

A lane closure on the Tay Road Bridge during roadworks
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: All you need to know during second phase of disruption
3
Emergency services were called after Craig set fire to the block of flats on Law Road, Dunfermline.
Residents fled after Dunfermline firebug set blaze at block of flats
Some of those campaigning to save the Methilhaven Road trees
Environmental charity backs bid to save Methil trees from the chop as cycle track…
Dundee's Sheli McCoy (left) and Kerry Wilson (right) speaking to Bradley Walsh on Gladiators.
Dunfermline dog-walker makes Gladiators semi-final after second showdown with Dundee star
Police at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 57, in critical condition after being hit by minibus in Kirkcaldy
Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman and Dunfermline Abbey
Ask a local: An insider's guide to the 5 best things about Dunfermline
Police at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car at Kirkcaldy roundabout
Death of Fife transgender prisoner being treated as unexplained by police
Police remain at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy
Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport…
4