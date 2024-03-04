Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car near Kingskettle in Fife

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Fife.

The crash happened on the A914 between Kingskettle and Balmalcolm on Sunday night.

Locals reported that the road was blocked following the collision.

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist which happened around 8.40pm on Sunday on the A914 between Kingskettle and Balmalcolm.

“The male cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”