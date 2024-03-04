Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack

A sheriff slammed Dean Crighton for his attitude towards the attacks.

By Ross Gardiner
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A repeat domestic abuser from Forfar attacked his partner despite special conditions in place to protect her after an earlier assault.

Dean Crighton was lambasted in court for minimising his actions while drunk and telling social workers his “wake-up call” was falling over and hurting himself, not the two nasty attacks.

Crighton, 30, of Yeaman Street, admitted a sustained assault on the woman while they walked home from a night out.

He then attacked her again as she tried to flee from him after bail conditions were put in place to protect her.

The sentencing sheriff at Forfar slammed Crighton’s bid to “deflect responsibility”.

First assault

Crighton first attacked the woman on October 6 last year at The Cross, East High Street and Academy Street, in Forfar.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said the couple had been for a birthday dinner and then went to Troopers Bar, where they argued and the woman “stormed out, shortly followed by the accused.”

On East High Street, the complainer’s state was such that she was approached by a third party who asked her if she was ok.

The fiscal went on: “At 10.30pm, members of the public from their house heard the complainer shouting ‘get off me’ several times.

“They looked out the window and saw the accused punching the complainer and throw her to the ground.

“The accused was holding the complainer and punching her repeatedly.

“The witnesses couldn’t see whether it was to the head or to the body.

“They continued walking along together and the accused continued to punch the complainer.

“The accused was observed to push the complainer at one point over a small wall but the complainer managed to stay upright.

“However, he then pushed her to the ground and punched her.”

The police were called and visited the woman’s house, where they found she had bruising around her jaw and damaged clothing.

Crighton had a cut knuckle.

Second attack

Crighton was released on bail on the condition he would not to contact his victim.

However, he attacked her outside the Masons pub on Forfar’s East High Street, where she had gone for a drink with a friend on November 25.

He pushed her against a car, pulled her about and took her car keys, leaving her injured

Mr Craib said she was in the toilets when she heard Crighton shouting “you’re disgusting for leaving the house.”

He followed them from the pub and kept shouting.

“The complainer made her way to the car to get away and closed the door and the accused pulled the drivers side door open and dragged the complainer out, shouting in her face: ‘Give me the keys.’

“She refused. The accused has put his hand into her pocket and forcibly removed the car keys, causing the trousers to rip.”

She ran off and called the police.

Aggressive after drinking

Crighton admitted both assaults and breaching bail.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “When sober, he’s a hard-working family man.

“When under the influence, certainly he can be aggressive, as shown by these incidents.

“He’s asked me to apologise publicly to his partner.

“Notwithstanding these incidents, she’s keen for the relationship to continue.

“I think he does need professional assistance.

“He’s going in the right direction, stopping drinking and stopping drugs.”

Sheriff ‘not impressed’

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed 150 hours of unpaid work and two years supervision in relation to the first attack, as an alternative to jail.

Crighton must also complete the Fergus Programme, aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

He will return to be sentenced for the second assault on April 25.

The sheriff said: “He’s minimising his responsibility for this.

“Mr Crighton, I’m not impressed at all by your attempts to deflect responsibility.

“The one in October whilst in public was a nasty assault on someone you were in a relationship with.

“I read from the report you had a wake-up call in December when you fell over and injured yourself.

“It is rather worrying that it wasn’t a wake-up call that you were assaulting your domestic partner.

“The fact that it took you hurting yourself as opposed to hurting her does you no favours whatsoever.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
The Tay Road Bridge at Dundee moments before the crash. Image: Crown Office
VIDEO: Speeding taxi smashes into Tay Road Bridge barrier
Jody Hutchison.
Football fan from Dundee caught with £2.3k cocaine for day out with friends
Emergency services were called after Craig set fire to the block of flats on Law Road, Dunfermline.
Residents fled after Dunfermline firebug set blaze at block of flats
The attack happened on Dundee's Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee knifeman went 'f***ing mental' and let XL Bully run into warring neighbour's flat
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in…
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stole hundreds in supermarket smash and grabs
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dog attack sentencing delay and tasered thug
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Police officer thought he would die as Dundee driver crushed him against parked car