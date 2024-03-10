Fife dad stunned to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant and Dec reveal family nominated by late wife

A Fife dad won a holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway last night – thanks to his late wife.

Jordan Lark, from Dunfermline, was stunned when hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told him he and his family were off on a Takeaway Getaway.

He had been nominated by his wife Sâdé before she died suddenly at home in April 2022 at the age of 32.

On Saturday’s show, the camera cut to Jordan tuning in with his two children from his Fife home during the Happiest Minute of the Week, where huge prizes are given out to the audience and viewers at home.

Dec addressed Jordan, telling him that he was live on national TV and that he was a winning viewer.

An emotional Dec explained that Jordan’s late wife Sâdé had nominated him for a prize before she died.

Dunfermline dad nominated for holiday by his late wife

He said: “Hi Jordan! You’re live on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Now Jordan we know you recently lost your wife Sâdé very suddenly, leaving you as mum and dad to your lovely kids Kai and Amber Rose.

“Now Saturday Night Takeaway was Sâdé’s favourite show and before she passed away, she nominated you to be part of it, so everyone could see what an amazing dad you are.

“Jordan, it’s a privilege to honour Sâdé’s wish and to give you and your family a Takeaway Getaway!”

Those watching along at home were also taken aback by the emotional moment.

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears at emotional moment

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, said: “How emotional was that happiest minute of the week in Saturday Night Takeaway?

“His wife nominating him before she passed away and Dec trying to say it.”

Another person said: “Last happiest minute of the week nomination for me in floods of tears and Dec’s voice cracking made it worse, what a nomination to make.”

A third added: “The last guy on the happiest minute of the week.

“How beautiful of his wife to do that in her saddest moment.”

Sâdé was employed as an early years family practitioner at Milnathort Primary School and Fossoway Primary School in Kinross before her death.