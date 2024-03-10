Fife dad stunned to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant and Dec reveal family nominated by late wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dad stunned to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant and Dec reveal family nominated by late wife

Viewers were in tears when the hosts revealed Jordan Lark had been nominated for a Takeaway Getaway by his wife before she died.

By Chloe Burrell
Jordan Lark with his family on Saturday Night Takeaway.
Jordan Lark from Dunfermline with his two children on Saturday Night Takeaway. Image: ITV

A Fife dad won a holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway last night – thanks to his late wife.

Jordan Lark, from Dunfermline, was stunned when hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told him he and his family were off on a Takeaway Getaway.

He had been nominated by his wife Sâdé before she died suddenly at home in April 2022 at the age of 32.

Jordan Lark from Dunfermline with his two children.
Jordan and his family were stunned when Saturday Night Takeaway host Dec addressed them. Image: ITV

On Saturday’s show, the camera cut to Jordan tuning in with his two children from his Fife home during the Happiest Minute of the Week, where huge prizes are given out to the audience and viewers at home.

Dec addressed Jordan, telling him that he was live on national TV and that he was a winning viewer.

An emotional Dec explained that Jordan’s late wife Sâdé had nominated him for a prize before she died.

Dunfermline dad nominated for holiday by his late wife

He said: “Hi Jordan! You’re live on Saturday Night Takeaway.

“Now Jordan we know you recently lost your wife Sâdé very suddenly, leaving you as mum and dad to your lovely kids Kai and Amber Rose.

“Now Saturday Night Takeaway was Sâdé’s favourite show and before she passed away, she nominated you to be part of it, so everyone could see what an amazing dad you are.

“Jordan, it’s a privilege to honour Sâdé’s wish and to give you and your family a Takeaway Getaway!”

Sâdé Cain.
Jordan’s late wife Sâdé. Image: Callum Robertson Funeral Directors

Those watching along at home were also taken aback by the emotional moment.

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears at emotional moment

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, said: “How emotional was that happiest minute of the week in Saturday Night Takeaway?

“His wife nominating him before she passed away and Dec trying to say it.”

Another person said: “Last happiest minute of the week nomination for me in floods of tears and Dec’s voice cracking made it worse, what a nomination to make.”

A third added: “The last guy on the happiest minute of the week.

“How beautiful of his wife to do that in her saddest moment.”

Sâdé was employed as an early years family practitioner at Milnathort Primary School and Fossoway Primary School in Kinross before her death.

