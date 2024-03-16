Recovered Fife alcoholic ‘didn’t notice’ broken bones during addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Recovered Fife alcoholic ‘didn’t notice’ broken bones during addiction

Liam Mimnaugh's new book charts a life of alcohol addition and the journey that led him to being 13 years sober.

By Neil Henderson
Former alcoholic, Liam Mimnaugh, with is new book.
Former alcoholic Liam Mimnaugh with his new book. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A reformed alcoholic from Fife has shed light on a life of despair and eventual recovery in a new book aimed at inspiring others to break free from addiction.

Methil man Liam Mimnaugh spent most of his youth and adult life addicted to drink and drugs, which brought him close to death on more than one occasion.

In his new book – Many Places To Save One Life – Liam pulls no punches documenting the spiralling chaos and a hand-to-mouth existence of years of alcoholism.

He was so oblivious that for a period he was hobbling around, unaware that he had broken bones in his feet.

But despite scenes of violence and despair, Liam also manages to capture acts of love and kindness that eventually helped him to recover.

Fife man’s mum ‘was convinced I would die with nothing’

Now nearing 13 years sober, his book aims to offer hope to others and proof that there is a way out when all seems lost.

“First and foremost I wrote the book to say thank you to my mum for her undiminished love for me,” Liam told The Courier.

Former alcoholic, Liam Mimnaugh, from Methil.
Former alcoholic Liam Mimnaugh, from Methil with his book which documents his journey and recovery from alcohol addiction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I put her through sheer hell for years, so much so that she was convinced I would die with nothing.

“Therefore she kept a suit in her wardrobe so she would have something respectable to bury me in.

“Her love was unswerving for me despite all the worry and grief I piled on her because of my addictions.

“The book is my way of repaying her love, that helped me in my journey to recovery.”

Liam is nearing 13 years of being sober

Liam, 44, was born in Lanarkshire but his life of addiction took him around the UK and even abroad.

“I started off drinking expensive whisky but that didn’t last long,” Liam explained.

“Next thing you know you are reaching down the back of the sofa for pennies, shoplifting and bumming from fellow drinkers to get you through the day.

“Vodka and cocaine were my favourites but it soon ends up being whatever you can get your hands on.

“In the worst times I’d sleep with a can under my pillow.

“It was there to stop other alcoholics from stealing it but also there as my first drink of tomorrow to stop the shakes.

“Alcohol masks lots of things; it saw off the demons but only temporarily.

“My drinking got so bad that it was only when I sobered up that it was discovered I had been hobbling about with broken bones in my feet for some time.”

Liam say's book aims to offer hope to those suffering from addiction today.
Liam hopes book will offer hope to those suffering from addiction. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Despite numerous stints in rehab, it wasn’t until he went to a rehabilitation programme in Dundee, run by fellow former addicts, that Liam finally started to see the light.

He said: “I’d been on £600-a-day rehab programmes that were nothing more than business ventures.

Methil man’s book offers message of hope

“It was only when I met other ex-alcoholics running the Dundee programme that knew the pain I was going through.

“Then I began to believe there could be a way out.”

Liam is now happily married to Dawn, has a family, a job and a life he says is worth living.

Furthermore, he is also now a writer, with a book, available both digitally and in print, that has entered Amazon’s best-selling charts.

“The book is my way of thanking all those who played a part in getting me to where I am today,” said Liam

“It’s also a signal to those going through the suffering now that there is hope and a way out and you can make it.”

