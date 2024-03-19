Man, 79, seriously injured after crash with minibus in Fife

A 79-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a minibus in Buckhaven.

Emergency services were called to Den Walk in the Fife town shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

It followed reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a white Peugeot Boxer minibus.

Police say the 79-year-old pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to “serious injuries”.

The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

Officers in Fife have launched an appeal following the incident.

Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1750 of Tuesday March 19.