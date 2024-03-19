Fife Man, 79, seriously injured after crash with minibus in Fife Emergency services were called to Buckhaven on Tuesday afternoon. By Andrew Robson March 19 2024, 7:02pm March 19 2024, 7:02pm Share Man, 79, seriously injured after crash with minibus in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4926144/buckhaven-crash-pedestrian-minibus/ Copy Link Officers at the scene on Den Walk. Image: Supplied A 79-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a minibus in Buckhaven. Emergency services were called to Den Walk in the Fife town shortly after 2pm on Tuesday. It followed reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a white Peugeot Boxer minibus. Police say the 79-year-old pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to “serious injuries”. The driver of the minibus was uninjured. Den Walk was blocked off following the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Officers in Fife have launched an appeal following the incident. Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1750 of Tuesday March 19.