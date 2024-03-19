Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Angus

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Angus.

Police were called to the collision at Burnside junction on the A932 between Forfar and Friockheim around 4.50pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews attended and three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Three vehicles involved in Burnside junction crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the Burnside junction on the A932 between Forfar and Friockheim.

“Emergency services attended and three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a precaution.

“Recovery has been arranged.”