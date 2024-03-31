New wine and tapas bar planned for Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New wine and tapas bar planned for Leven

Steven and Sharon Adair, from Glenrothes, are behind No 56 Wine and Tapas.

By Andrew Robson
The Fife couple behinds the plans for a new Tapas and wine bar in Leven
Steven and Sharon Adair will offer Spanish and Scottish tapas at their Leven restaurant. Image: Shutterstock/Steven Adair

A Fife couple are planning to open a new wine and tapas bar in Leven.

Steven and Sharon Adair, from Glenrothes, aim to open the new venue on High Street later this year.

They have taken over the former David T Hay opticians unit.

Although the plans are at an early stage, the couple hope the restaurant – No 56 Wine and Tapas – will bring life back into the town centre.

Steven said: “Sharon has the nail and beauty salon across the road and when the unit at number 56 came up for sale, we thought it would be perfect.

‘It’s an exciting time for Leven’

“It’s something she has always wanted to do, and we feel it will be a real asset to the high street.

“It’s quite an exciting time for Leven with the rail link opening in the next few months.

“Hopefully this will help bring life back to the town centre and prove Leven High Street is a place to be.

“The early signs are promising and people have really taken to the idea.”

Site of potential new Wine and Tapas Bar on Leven High Street.
The former David T Hay unit on Leven High Street. Image: Steven Adair
The empty unit will soon be transformed. Image: Steven Adair

Steven says they want to bring a unique offering to locals, inspired by the couple’s love of small-plate dining.

The 54-year-old said: “We just want to do something a little different.

“The plan is to have a fusion menu with some Scottish and Spanish-style tapas options.

“Sharon and I love the idea of small-plate dining and there’s nothing like it in the area.

“When we surveyed locals, everyone thought it was a great idea too.”

Leven tapas bar to use local butchers and suppliers

The couple aim to promote Leven wherever possible in their fresh venture.

Steven said: “We’re already in touch with local butchers and suppliers.

“We want to give back to the area where possible so the whole town benefits – local contractors, local staff, and local produce wherever possible.”

Steven and Sharon hope to open No 56 Wine and Tapas later this year.

