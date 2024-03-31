New wine and tapas bar planned for Leven

A Fife couple are planning to open a new wine and tapas bar in Leven.

Steven and Sharon Adair, from Glenrothes, aim to open the new venue on High Street later this year.

They have taken over the former David T Hay opticians unit.

Although the plans are at an early stage, the couple hope the restaurant – No 56 Wine and Tapas – will bring life back into the town centre.

Steven said: “Sharon has the nail and beauty salon across the road and when the unit at number 56 came up for sale, we thought it would be perfect.

‘It’s an exciting time for Leven’

“It’s something she has always wanted to do, and we feel it will be a real asset to the high street.

“It’s quite an exciting time for Leven with the rail link opening in the next few months.

“Hopefully this will help bring life back to the town centre and prove Leven High Street is a place to be.

“The early signs are promising and people have really taken to the idea.”

Steven says they want to bring a unique offering to locals, inspired by the couple’s love of small-plate dining.

The 54-year-old said: “We just want to do something a little different.

“The plan is to have a fusion menu with some Scottish and Spanish-style tapas options.

“Sharon and I love the idea of small-plate dining and there’s nothing like it in the area.

“When we surveyed locals, everyone thought it was a great idea too.”

Leven tapas bar to use local butchers and suppliers

The couple aim to promote Leven wherever possible in their fresh venture.

Steven said: “We’re already in touch with local butchers and suppliers.

“We want to give back to the area where possible so the whole town benefits – local contractors, local staff, and local produce wherever possible.”

Steven and Sharon hope to open No 56 Wine and Tapas later this year.