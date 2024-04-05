First case of squirrelpox virus confirmed just outside Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First case of squirrelpox virus confirmed just outside Dunfermline

People living in the region are being urged to remain vigilant.

By Chloe Burrell
Red squirrel.
The first identified case of squirrelpox north of the central belt has been confirmed near Dunfermline. Image: Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels/PA Wire

The first identified death of a red squirrel from squirrelpox north of the central belt has been confirmed outside of Dunfermline.

The case was confirmed by a postmortem at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

The squirrel was discovered by a member of the public while walking in woodland to the north of Dunfermline.

The creature had ulcers and scabs around both its eyes and mouth.

It was confirmed they had the pox virus.

Liam Wilson, from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies said: “This is a worrying development for red squirrels in Scotland.

“This case north of the central belt may be the prelude to squirrelpox expansion both locally and further northward, although more investigative work is required to fully assess this risk.

“This case also highlights the key role members of the public have in wildlife conservation, as this case was detected from the submission of a dead red squirrel by a member of the public.

“If any members of the public come across further dead red squirrels in and around Dunfermline, these can be posted to us for examination using these detailed guidelines.”

What is squirrelpox?

Squirrelpox is caused by grey squirrels. It does not affect them but can be lethal if passed to red squirrels.

Symptoms include ulcers, scabs and weeping lesions on the face, paws and genitalia.

All of these can prevent the squirrel from eating, drinking or moving.

As a result, it is usually fatal within two weeks and an outbreak can cause local populations to die out.

What can residents do to help?

The first known outbreak of the virus in Scotland occurred in 2007 near Lockerbie.

Nicole Still, Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels (SSRS), programme manager at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “We are extremely concerned.

“We are asking the local community in Dunfermline to take immediate action and protect red squirrels.”

This can be done by taking in all garden and woodland wildlife feeders for the next month, as these can contribute to the spread of the disease from greys to reds and between reds once infected.

She added: “We are also asking for everybody to keep a close eye out for, and take photos of, any sick-looking red squirrels and email these into us, as well as report all sightings of both species to our website to inform local efforts.”

Conversation