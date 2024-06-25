Man, 52, who died in crash between Inverkeithing and Crossgates named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 52, who died in crash between Inverkeithing and Crossgates named

Mr MacKenzie's family said they are "heartbroken by the loss" of their loved one.

By Neil Henderson
Paul MacKenzie, 52, from Inverkeithing.
Paul MacKenzie, 52, from Inverkeithing. Image: Police Scotland

The man who died in a crash between Inverkeithing and Crossgates on Wednesday has been named.

Paul MacKenzie, 52, from Inverkeithing, died when the silver Volkswagen Golf he was driving crashed at around 6.10pm on the B981.

Mr MacKenzie was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later.

The road was closed for over four hours, at the Clockluine Road junction, following the one-vehicle incident.

Family ‘heartbroken by loss’

His family have issued a statement through Police Scotland saying they were “heartbroken” by the loss.

52-year-old Paul Mackenzie from Inverkeithing.
52-year-old Paul Mackenzie from Inverkeithing. Image: Police Scotland

It said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of a much loved husband, father, brother and son.

“He will be missed always.”

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We continue to support Paul’s family at this difficult time and our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“We would like to thank those witnesses who have spoken with officers already and continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage which may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of June 19.

More from Fife

Fife mum, Claire Blair with daughter Amiee Blair and son, Thomas Blair
Fife mum with terminal cancer may have missed out on potentially life-saving op by…
Clare Hodge's son Carson was left behind during a nursery trip to the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Clare Hodge/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife nursery leaves boy, 4, behind on trip as mum slams council
3
Kenneth Watson
Fife tiler made video and acid threats in 11-month campaign of domestic abuse
James Glen of St Andrews Taxis..
Are rogue taxi drivers 'flocking' to Fife to avoid rigorous tests?
Stock image of police officer
Man, 28, reported missing in Fife found 'safe and well'
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Killer driver jailed for Cowdenbeath community gardener hit and run
Labour MSP Claire Baker is delighted an honoured to be presented with an award for services to the Polish community
Fife Labour MSP receives prestigious award for services to Scotland's Polish community
Police close St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy after car flips onto roof in crash.
Man hospitalised after car lands on roof in Kirkcaldy crash
Young fans will Scotland on. Image: Craig Brown
Pictures from East End Park fan zone as Scotland bow out of Euro 2024
Fife Pride 2024 takes place on June 29.
Fife Pride 2024: Full details including parade route, road closures, weather and more