Man, 52, who died in crash between Inverkeithing and Crossgates named

The man who died in a crash between Inverkeithing and Crossgates on Wednesday has been named.

Paul MacKenzie, 52, from Inverkeithing, died when the silver Volkswagen Golf he was driving crashed at around 6.10pm on the B981.

Mr MacKenzie was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died a short time later.

The road was closed for over four hours, at the Clockluine Road junction, following the one-vehicle incident.

Family ‘heartbroken by loss’

His family have issued a statement through Police Scotland saying they were “heartbroken” by the loss.

It said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of a much loved husband, father, brother and son.

“He will be missed always.”

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We continue to support Paul’s family at this difficult time and our investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“We would like to thank those witnesses who have spoken with officers already and continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage which may be able to assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3103 of June 19.