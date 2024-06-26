VIDEO: Fife fan pulled from Green Day crowd to perform with US rock legends

A Green Day fan from Fife was given the experience of a lifetime after the US rock legends pulled him from the audience to perform with them.

Jake Rodgers, from Anstuther was among thousands packed into Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on Tuesday to see the band as part of their Saviours tour.

The 23-year-old musician and former Waid Academy pupil has been a huge fan of the group – famed for hits such as Basket Case, When I Come Around and American Idiot – since the age of six.

He was enjoying the gig with family and friends when he was hoisted on to a pal’s shoulders with a handmade sign declaring he could play guitar.

That led to him being spotted by Green Day singer-songwriter Billy Joe Armstrong, who called Jake’s bluff by inviting him on stage.

It was a dream come true for Jake who just moments later was handed a guitar to play one of the band’s latest tracks, Dilemma.

Speaking to The Courier, Jake described the encounter as “the best moment of his life”.

Green Day idol Billie Joe Armstrong invites Jake on stage

He said: “It’s insane to think I was up there playing with my idols in front of thousands of fans.

“It will probably take the rest of my life to get over what has happened.

“Green Day have been everything to me since I first heard them when I was about six years old.

“They are the reason I learned to play guitar from the age of nine and the reason I’m in a band too.”

Jake got the idea to hold up a sign saying he could play guitar after seeing other fans invited up on stage at previous gigs.

Watch moment Jake performs alongside Green Day

He added: “It took me until half way through the track before realised just what I was doing.

“I suddenly looked out and there’s was this sea of thousands of fans jumping about and singing.

“It’s probably the closest I’ll ever come to knowing what it’s like to be a rock star on stage.”

Green Day gifts

Jake got a hug from his hero Billie Joe, 52, before heading back into the crowd.

He said: “All the bouncers were high-fiving me and I was given a pair drum sticks and some Green Day guitar picks.

“When I got back my mum, girlfriend and pals were all crying.

“Loads of people were also coming up shaking my hand.”

Jake regularly performs in Fife with his band, Conflict Hope.

Singer, Mollie Stevenson, with Jake at the gig, described him as the “biggest ever Green Day fan”.

She said: “You could see what it meant to him to be up there.

“And he absolutely nailed it.”

Their next gig is a hen party in Cupar.

Jake laughed: “I’ve got a feeling we’ll be doing a few Green Day covers.”