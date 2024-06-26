Fire crews tackle blaze at Dysart flats

Fire crews spent nearly an hour tackling a blaze at a flat block in Dysart.

Emergency services were called to Howard Place shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances from Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Police were also in attendance to help with traffic management.

Fire crews tackle blaze in Dysart flat block

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We have been in attendance at a dwelling fire in Dysart.

“We were first called at 8.19pm.

“Two appliances from Kirkcaldy attended.

“The fire was in a two storey block of flats and no persons were involved.

“The stop message came at 9.12pm.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet as well as a PPV (Positive Pressure Ventilation) fan.

“Crews required police to aid with traffic management.

“All crews have now left the scene.”