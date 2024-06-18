Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including line-up, tickets, travel and timings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including line-up, tickets, travel and timings

The two-day festival debuts at the end of June.

By Andrew Robson
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
The View will headline on the Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Pitlochry will welcome crowds to Heartland Festival at the end of June.

The festival is being held for the first time this year – with organisers hoping it will become an annual event.

The line-up will showcase a number of well-known Scottish acts throughout the two days.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the two-day event.

Where is Heartland Festival being held?

The festival is taking place at the Pitlochry Recreation Ground on Ferry Road.

The site is already used for major events like Pitlochry Highland Games.

Pitlochry Recreation Ground hosts the town’s highland games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What’s the best way to travel to Heartland Festival?

Pitlochry railway station is less than half a mile from the venue.

However, it is best to check train times for making a return journey from Pitlochry.

For those travelling by road, the venue is in Pitlochry – just off the A9 – and parking is available for those with passes.

The entrance to the reserved car park is opposite Blair Atholl Distillery on Perth Road.

Parking can be booked online.

What’s the line-up for Heartland Festival?

The full list of acts on the main stage is as follows:

Saturday

  • Idlewild
  • Tide Lines
  • Cammy Barnes
  • Saint Phnx
  • Spyres
  • Jennifer Stewart
Fife singer Cammy Barnes.
Fife singer Cammy Barnes. Image: Matt Robertson

Sunday

  • The View
  • Nina Nesbitt
  • Skerryvore
  • Blue Violet
  • Samuel Nicholson
  • Zoe Graham
Skerryvore will perform at the Heartland Festival
Skerryvore will perform at the festival. Image: Andrew Welsh

Rising stars of the Scottish music scene will also step onto the Discovery Stage.

What are the timings for Heartland Festival?

The gates will be open from noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Music starts on the Discovery Stage at 1pm and the main Heartland Stage at 3pm.

The event will finish at 10.45pm each day.

Can you camp?

There is no camping on site.

Festival-goers are encouraged to use other forms of accommodation in Pitlochry and the surrounding area.

Can you take your own food and drink?

No food or drink can be taken onto the site.

Anyone who needs to take items for medical reasons should contact the organisers via the website.

However, sealed water bottles up to 500ml in size are allowed, along with empty, refillable water bottles.

Sealed water bottles or empty refillable bottles are allowed.

What other activities will be available at the event?

A big wheel will be opposite the main stage and other rides will be available at the event.

Additionally, there will be a bouncy fun land set up for younger children.

There will also be a range of food, drink and charity craft stalls along with merchandise for the acts.

Are tickets still available for Heartland Festival?

Tickets for each day and the full weekend are still available to buy online.

Until 11pm on Sunday June 23, weekend adult tickets have been discounted to £49.50 while it costs £29 for those aged 13-17.

Tickets for one day cost £29.50 and £19 respectively.

Under-13s go free.

More from Perth & Kinross

Graeme Thomson
Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
Taymouth Castle interior
First look inside freshly-restored Taymouth Castle as new Kenmore pub plans revealed
Lewis Edwards with mum Ashley. Image: Ashley Edwards
Angus man, 27, dies in Perthshire swimming pool accident as mum and best friend…
Alex Mills at the overgrown graveyard in Longforgan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Council issues apology for overgrown Perthshire graveyard as mourner hits out at 'neglect'
Blairgowrie Berry Pickers Tartan Army in Germany..
Group of Scotland fans from Perthshire 'book old people's home' for stay in Germany
Ben Paton
Drink driver jailed after 'diabolical' rush hour chase through Perth
Lynn Knight with Hollywood stuntman Rick McCallum
Hollywood stuntman joins ghost-hunters investigating haunted Perthshire sites
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Anger over Perth leisure plans revealed as hundreds respond to survey
5
Lesley Brown with Alyssa MacDonald. Alyssa has scars on her face
Perth dog attack family's fears as council confirms it has only ONE dog warden…

Conversation