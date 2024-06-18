Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including line-up, tickets, travel and timings

Pitlochry will welcome crowds to Heartland Festival at the end of June.

The festival is being held for the first time this year – with organisers hoping it will become an annual event.

The line-up will showcase a number of well-known Scottish acts throughout the two days.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the two-day event.

Where is Heartland Festival being held?

The festival is taking place at the Pitlochry Recreation Ground on Ferry Road.

The site is already used for major events like Pitlochry Highland Games.

What’s the best way to travel to Heartland Festival?

Pitlochry railway station is less than half a mile from the venue.

However, it is best to check train times for making a return journey from Pitlochry.

For those travelling by road, the venue is in Pitlochry – just off the A9 – and parking is available for those with passes.

The entrance to the reserved car park is opposite Blair Atholl Distillery on Perth Road.

Parking can be booked online.

What’s the line-up for Heartland Festival?

The full list of acts on the main stage is as follows:

Saturday

Idlewild

Tide Lines

Cammy Barnes

Saint Phnx

Spyres

Jennifer Stewart

Sunday

The View

Nina Nesbitt

Skerryvore

Blue Violet

Samuel Nicholson

Zoe Graham

Rising stars of the Scottish music scene will also step onto the Discovery Stage.

What are the timings for Heartland Festival?

The gates will be open from noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Music starts on the Discovery Stage at 1pm and the main Heartland Stage at 3pm.

The event will finish at 10.45pm each day.

Can you camp?

There is no camping on site.

Festival-goers are encouraged to use other forms of accommodation in Pitlochry and the surrounding area.

Can you take your own food and drink?

No food or drink can be taken onto the site.

Anyone who needs to take items for medical reasons should contact the organisers via the website.

However, sealed water bottles up to 500ml in size are allowed, along with empty, refillable water bottles.

What other activities will be available at the event?

A big wheel will be opposite the main stage and other rides will be available at the event.

Additionally, there will be a bouncy fun land set up for younger children.

There will also be a range of food, drink and charity craft stalls along with merchandise for the acts.

Are tickets still available for Heartland Festival?

Tickets for each day and the full weekend are still available to buy online.

Until 11pm on Sunday June 23, weekend adult tickets have been discounted to £49.50 while it costs £29 for those aged 13-17.

Tickets for one day cost £29.50 and £19 respectively.

Under-13s go free.