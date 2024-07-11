Crews tackle campervan fire on Lochgelly to Cardenden road

Crews are tackling a campervan fire between Lochgelly and Cardenden.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Lochgelly Cemetery at around 11.40am and remain in attendance.

Police Scotland has been called to assist with traffic management.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.40am to a campervan alight outside Lochgelly Cemetery.

“We mobilised one appliance from Lochgelly.

“Firefighters remain at the scene and have used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

“There are no reports of any casualties.”