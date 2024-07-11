Crews tackle campervan fire on Lochgelly to Cardenden road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Crews tackle campervan fire on Lochgelly to Cardenden road

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Lochgelly Cemetery at around 11.40am.

By Ellidh Aitken
Post Thumbnail

Crews are tackling a campervan fire between Lochgelly and Cardenden.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Lochgelly Cemetery at around 11.40am and remain in attendance.

Police Scotland has been called to assist with traffic management.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.40am to a campervan alight outside Lochgelly Cemetery.

“We mobilised one appliance from Lochgelly.

“Firefighters remain at the scene and have used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

“There are no reports of any casualties.”

More from Fife

Holyrood Palace
Fife man 'bottled' murder suspect who hid knife at Holyrood Palace, prosecutors claim
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Man attacked young child in Fife after asking 'you think you're f***ing hard?'
Matthew Finlayson was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child sex attacker secretly filmed victim in bathroom
Superdrug store break-in.
Police probe break-in at Leven Superdrug as shop window smashed
General Election 2024
New Fife Labour MP shares late dad's inspiration as she records audio diary for…
The Press in Cupar. Image: The Press/Facebook
Cupar cafe and bistro to shut after 7 years
Police at the scene of the Glenrothes garage fire
Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire
Generic image of police officer.
Five arrested after drugs and £20k seized in Kirkcaldy raids
Tributes to Robyn Knox who died following a road crash in August 2022.
Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver
Levenmouth Swimming Pool
Levenmouth swimming pool forced to close for second time in two days