Woman hospitalised after falling from window in Buckhaven as man, 32, charged

Police were called to a disturbance.

By Chloe Burrell
Police at Lawrence Court, Buckhaven.
Police were called to Lawrence Court in Buckhaven on Sunday. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from a window at a property in Buckhaven.

Police were called to a disturbance at Lawrence Court just after 4pm on Sunday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Sunday, August 4, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance and a woman injured after falling from a window in Lawrence Court, Buckhaven.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

