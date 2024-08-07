VIDEO: Concrete slabs tumble as Rothesay House demolition in Glenrothes begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Concrete slabs tumble as Rothesay House demolition in Glenrothes begins

Work to tear down the south wing of the Fife landmark building is underway.

By Neil Henderson

Concrete has been tumbling after the demolition of one of Glenrothes’  landmark buildings – Rothesay House – got underway.

A mechanical digger fitted with a specialist pincer able to crush concrete has begun to tear down the now vacant Fife Council office building.

The six-storey town centre block was finally shut in 2023 as the local authority looked to reduce its property estate.

Demolition of Rothesay House has begun.
Demolition of Rothesay House has begun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Glenrothes landmark building being torn down.
The landmark building is being torn down. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Concrete falls from the building in Glenrothes.
Concrete falling from the building in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council office block - Rothesay House.
A digger destroying the vacant block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Glenrothes demolition delayed due to nesting birds

A soft strip out of all the internal fixtures, fittings, and materials got underway in May.

However, work was delayed for several months due to nesting birds within the structure.

The £1.4m clearance project is being undertaken by Glasgow-based demolition firm JCL Group with the site earmarked for redevelopment.

End of an era for Rothesay House after 40 years

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “The main demolition works are scheduled to take five months.

“Demolition of the structure of the south wing will start first and will be by long-reach demolition machine with the north wing to follow.

A close up of the demolition process.
A close-up of the demolition process. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rothesay House has been a fixture of the Glenrothes skyline for the past 40 years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A mechanical digger is being used in the demolition process.
A mechanical digger is being used in the demolition process. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There will be a single-lane closure of Rothesay Place with traffic management and a contraflow system for around four weeks when demolition of the north wing takes place.

The car parks will be closed to staff for the duration.

“There should be minimal if any, disruption to the public, staff, and adjoining businesses,” added the council spokesperson.

More from Fife

To go with story by Michael Alexander. Fife Council safer communities officers Picture shows; Overflowing bins and illegal fly tipping at Bonnygate car park, Cupar. Cupar. Supplied by Michael Alexander Date; 28/05/2024
Most Fife bin collections to be scrapped for eight days during strikes
Glenrothes bus station
Teen 'smashed' rival with head stamps at Glenrothes bus station
Cornton Vale sign
Fife woman sexually assaulted police and prison officer, flashed neighbour and made filthy comments
David Gordon
'Digital forensics' paedophile caught on dark web in Fife
Madras College pupils celebrate their exam results.
Madras College pupils reveal ambitions for the future after exam results success
Education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks to Madras College pupils about their exam results
Fife SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth apologises for email exam results glitch
4
The patient was left without medication. Image: Shutterstock
Glenrothes carer left epileptic person overnight without medication after clocking off work early
Big Country band members lined up against a wall
Big Country to return to Dunfermline for hometown gig
Mark McIntosh has bought Kemback Church in Fife. Image: Church of Scotland/Mark McIntosh
St Andrews businessman buys £200k Fife church with plans to turn it into 3-bedroom…
4
Glasgow High Court exterior
Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder ex with vodka bottle after 40th birthday celebrations

Conversation