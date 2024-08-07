VIDEO: Concrete slabs tumble as Rothesay House demolition in Glenrothes begins

Concrete has been tumbling after the demolition of one of Glenrothes’ landmark buildings – Rothesay House – got underway.

A mechanical digger fitted with a specialist pincer able to crush concrete has begun to tear down the now vacant Fife Council office building.

The six-storey town centre block was finally shut in 2023 as the local authority looked to reduce its property estate.

Glenrothes demolition delayed due to nesting birds

A soft strip out of all the internal fixtures, fittings, and materials got underway in May.

However, work was delayed for several months due to nesting birds within the structure.

The £1.4m clearance project is being undertaken by Glasgow-based demolition firm JCL Group with the site earmarked for redevelopment.

End of an era for Rothesay House after 40 years

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “The main demolition works are scheduled to take five months.

“Demolition of the structure of the south wing will start first and will be by long-reach demolition machine with the north wing to follow.

There will be a single-lane closure of Rothesay Place with traffic management and a contraflow system for around four weeks when demolition of the north wing takes place.

The car parks will be closed to staff for the duration.

“There should be minimal if any, disruption to the public, staff, and adjoining businesses,” added the council spokesperson.