Home damaged after fire breaks out in two Buckhaven sheds

A home has been damaged after two sheds caught fire in Buckhaven.

A dramatic image of the blaze on Den Walk was captured just after 3am on Sunday.

Two garden sheds went up in flames and the heat damaged a window at a nearby home.

It is understood there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.07am and mobilised two appliances.

“It turned out to be two garden sheds that were well alight.

“Crews extinguished the fire and dampened it down.

“The radiated heat caused damage to the window of one property.

“We left at 3.51am.”