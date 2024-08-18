Two people in hospital after early morning crash near St Andrews Fairmont Hotel

Two people have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash near the St Andrews Fairmont Hotel.

Emergency services were called to a one vehicle crash on the A917 just outside Kingsbarns shortly before 1am on Sunday.

The car appears to have left the road on a bend near the Hillhead farm – around five minutes drive away from the five-star Fairmont Hotel.

Pictures taken after the incident shows the car lying almost vertical in shrubbery next to the road.

Around five police vehicles are believed to have been sent to the scene, along with the ambulance service.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) also sent two appliances to the incident.

Two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Their condition is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45am on Sunday we were called to a report of a one car crash on the A917 near Kingbarns.

“Emergency services attended, and two people were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

A spokesperson for the SFRS added: “We sent two appliances to the scene from the St Andrews station just before 1am.

“The stop message came in at 1.25am.”