Fife Man, 43, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy ‘robbery’ A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. By Ellidh Aitken August 19 2024, 9:29am August 19 2024, 9:29am Share Man, 43, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy ‘robbery’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5061875/kirkcaldy-robbery-man-hospital/ Copy Link Caithness Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an alleged robbery in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to reports of a robbery on Caithness Place at around 6.25pm on Sunday. Locals said they saw a man lying on the ground during the incident. He was taken to hospital but his condition is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a robbery in the Caithness Place area of Kirkcaldy. “A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance. “A 28-year-old man was arrested at Sutherland Place and later charged in connection with the incident. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”