Man, 43, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy ‘robbery’

A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an alleged robbery in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to reports of a robbery on Caithness Place at around 6.25pm on Sunday.

Locals said they saw a man lying on the ground during the incident.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a robbery in the Caithness Place area of Kirkcaldy.

“A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested at Sutherland Place and later charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”