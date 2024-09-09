Anger as vandals force closure of new £100,000 playpark in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger as vandals force closure of new £100,000 playpark in Methil

The playpark, installed in February, has been left covered in paint.

By Claire Warrender
The new Methil playpark was splattered with paint
The new Methil playpark was splattered with paint. Image: Supplied by John O'Brien.

Vandals have forced the closure of a £100,000 playpark installed in Methil just seven months ago.

Children will be deprived of a place to play for several days after paint was splattered over equipment and matting in Oakvale Road.

And Fife Council faces a hefty clean-up bill as a result.

The paint has damaged flooring and equipment at the new Methil playpark
The Methil playpark vandals damaged flooring and equipment. Supplied by Councillor John O'Brien

Angry councillor John O’Brien described Sunday night’s attack as mindless.

“Residents fought for years to get the play area upgraded for the kids,” he said.

“It only opened in February.

“I’m totally disgusted and disappointed this has happened.

“The vandals apparently took a pot of paint from someone’s garden and went up to the park and started throwing it around.”

Cleaning team to inspect damage to Methil playpark

Fife Council’s Levenmouth community manager David Paterson also condemned the vandalism.

He said: “Anti-social behaviour like this is a blight on our communities.

“Local families have been deprived of a place to play and the council is left with a bill to clean it up, money that would be better spent elsewhere.

The playpark will be closed for several days. Supplied by Councillor John O’Brien

“We’ve arranged for a cleaning team to inspect the damage and remove as much of the paint as they can.

“We hope to reopen the park within the next few days.”

Mr Paterson urged anyone with information to call police on 101.

Meanwhile, police confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “At around 9.15pm on Sunday September 8, we received a report of vandalism to a playpark on Oakvale Road, Methil.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation