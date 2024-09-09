Anger as vandals force closure of new £100,000 playpark in Methil

Vandals have forced the closure of a £100,000 playpark installed in Methil just seven months ago.

Children will be deprived of a place to play for several days after paint was splattered over equipment and matting in Oakvale Road.

And Fife Council faces a hefty clean-up bill as a result.

Angry councillor John O’Brien described Sunday night’s attack as mindless.

“Residents fought for years to get the play area upgraded for the kids,” he said.

“It only opened in February.

“I’m totally disgusted and disappointed this has happened.

“The vandals apparently took a pot of paint from someone’s garden and went up to the park and started throwing it around.”

Cleaning team to inspect damage to Methil playpark

Fife Council’s Levenmouth community manager David Paterson also condemned the vandalism.

He said: “Anti-social behaviour like this is a blight on our communities.

“Local families have been deprived of a place to play and the council is left with a bill to clean it up, money that would be better spent elsewhere.

“We’ve arranged for a cleaning team to inspect the damage and remove as much of the paint as they can.

“We hope to reopen the park within the next few days.”

Mr Paterson urged anyone with information to call police on 101.

Meanwhile, police confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesperson said: “At around 9.15pm on Sunday September 8, we received a report of vandalism to a playpark on Oakvale Road, Methil.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”