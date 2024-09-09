Pensioner, 70, attacked just yards from St Andrews Old Course by man draped in Saltire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pensioner, 70, attacked just yards from St Andrews Old Course by man draped in Saltire

Incident happened just yards from the the 18th green at the Home of Golf.

By Neil Henderson
The Links is just yards from the Old Course in St Andrews.
The Links is just yards from the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View

Police are probing after a pensioner was attacked just yards from the 18th green of the Old Course in St Andrews by a man draped in a Saltire.

The assault happened on The Links shortly after midnight last Tuesday (September 3).

Officers investigating the incident say the suspect is believed to have made off on foot towards Petheram Bridge.

The man is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a bandana and a blue Scotland flag around his neck at the time.

In addition, he was also carrying a black rucksack and a flagstick.

Attacker was wearing a bandana and a Scotland flag around his neck

A 70-year-old man was injured during the incident and required medical treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack close to the  Old Course in St Andrews – known as the Home of Golf.

An appeal for witnesses has also been made.

Constable Lewis Ballantyne of St Andrews Police Station said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for information that could assist us.

“We are specifically asking for drivers who were in the area between 11.45pm  September and 12.30am  to check dash-cam footage.

“We are also appealing for any members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or saw anyone matching the description of the male responsible to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0066 of Tuesday, September 3.

