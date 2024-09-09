Pensioner, 70, attacked just yards from St Andrews Old Course by man draped in Saltire

Police are probing after a pensioner was attacked just yards from the 18th green of the Old Course in St Andrews by a man draped in a Saltire.

The assault happened on The Links shortly after midnight last Tuesday (September 3).

Officers investigating the incident say the suspect is believed to have made off on foot towards Petheram Bridge.

The man is described as a white male, 5ft 7 inches tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a bandana and a blue Scotland flag around his neck at the time.

In addition, he was also carrying a black rucksack and a flagstick.

A 70-year-old man was injured during the incident and required medical treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack close to the Old Course in St Andrews – known as the Home of Golf.

An appeal for witnesses has also been made.

Constable Lewis Ballantyne of St Andrews Police Station said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for information that could assist us.

“We are specifically asking for drivers who were in the area between 11.45pm September and 12.30am to check dash-cam footage.

“We are also appealing for any members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or saw anyone matching the description of the male responsible to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0066 of Tuesday, September 3.