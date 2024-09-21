Leven pub set to reopen with new name after £500k investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven pub set to reopen with new name after £500k investment

The Scoonie Tavern will trade at the site of the former Den Inn.

By Kieran Webster
How the pub could look after the renovation
How the pub could look after the renovation. Image: Scoonie Tavern

A Leven pub is set to reopen under a new name and new management after a £500,000 investment.

The Scoonie Tavern, on Scoonie Road, is to trade from November at the site of the former Den Inn.

It will now be run by Oliver Wise, who wants to create a more family-friendly atmosphere.

The 30-year-old is currently working on the refurb, which includes a new commercial kitchen and bar refit.

Plans to make Leven pub ‘forefront of community’

He told The Courier: “It’s going to be a whole new look – modernised but still timeless and classic.

“Hopefully it will really take it to the forefront of the community – we have put in for variations in the license so we can have kids in.

“We want to have different events like music, quizzes and bingo.

“The bar will stay in the middle as it’s a unique feature – there will be new and refurbished furniture.

How Scoonie Tavern might look like inside.
This is what the Scoonie Tavern might look like inside. Image: Scoonie Tavern

“There will be a brand-new commercial kitchen which is the biggest part of the project and involves a total refit.

“We’ll have simple but good quality food – comforts and traditional pub grub. I have a pretty good chef with good ideas.”

The revamp investment has come from Star Pubs & Bars, an arm of beer giant Heineken, which owns the pub

Oliver, who grew up in the local area, has a background in hospitality and hopes the refurb will help the pub move away from its past and grow customer bases locally and from further afield.

Scoonie Tavern is ‘going to be something really special’

He added: “Pubs have changed dramatically since Covid and people want to stay local.

“We’re looking to provide a budget but high-quality evening out.

“We want to get away from the past. It used to be a bit of a football pub so we’re steering away from that.

“I signed the lease a few weeks ago, but I’ve been working on the business plan for about a year with Heineken.

“They’ve got a great system in place for up-and-coming operators, which is fantastic.

“Leven is an up-and-coming town with the new rail link and there’s a whole host of local businesses.

“Every time the doors are open there are people really interested in what’s going on.

“It’s going to be something really special.”

Oliver added that anyone interested in working at Scoonie Tavern should email hello@thescoonietavern.co.uk.

Conversation