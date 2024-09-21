Leven pub set to reopen with new name after £500k investment

A Leven pub is set to reopen under a new name and new management after a £500,000 investment.

The Scoonie Tavern, on Scoonie Road, is to trade from November at the site of the former Den Inn.

It will now be run by Oliver Wise, who wants to create a more family-friendly atmosphere.

The 30-year-old is currently working on the refurb, which includes a new commercial kitchen and bar refit.

Plans to make Leven pub ‘forefront of community’

He told The Courier: “It’s going to be a whole new look – modernised but still timeless and classic.

“Hopefully it will really take it to the forefront of the community – we have put in for variations in the license so we can have kids in.

“We want to have different events like music, quizzes and bingo.

“The bar will stay in the middle as it’s a unique feature – there will be new and refurbished furniture.

“There will be a brand-new commercial kitchen which is the biggest part of the project and involves a total refit.

“We’ll have simple but good quality food – comforts and traditional pub grub. I have a pretty good chef with good ideas.”

The revamp investment has come from Star Pubs & Bars, an arm of beer giant Heineken, which owns the pub

Oliver, who grew up in the local area, has a background in hospitality and hopes the refurb will help the pub move away from its past and grow customer bases locally and from further afield.

Scoonie Tavern is ‘going to be something really special’

He added: “Pubs have changed dramatically since Covid and people want to stay local.

“We’re looking to provide a budget but high-quality evening out.

“We want to get away from the past. It used to be a bit of a football pub so we’re steering away from that.

“I signed the lease a few weeks ago, but I’ve been working on the business plan for about a year with Heineken.

“They’ve got a great system in place for up-and-coming operators, which is fantastic.

“Leven is an up-and-coming town with the new rail link and there’s a whole host of local businesses.

“Every time the doors are open there are people really interested in what’s going on.

“It’s going to be something really special.”

Oliver added that anyone interested in working at Scoonie Tavern should email hello@thescoonietavern.co.uk.