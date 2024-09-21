Fire crews tackle blaze at power station in Glenrothes

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a power station in Glenrothes.

Multiple appliances headed to the RWE Markinch Power Station at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

Witnesses report flames and smoke billowing from the biomass plant off the A92.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have three appliances in attendance, dealing with a fire at the biomass plant.

“We are at work extinguishing the fire.

“The incident is still ongoing.”

