Services withdrawn on another Fife route after bus window smashed

Buses were withdrawn from another Fife route after a missile was thrown through a window.

Operator Stagecoach withdrew its 32/32A service from Cardenden after the vandalism on one of its vehicles on Monday night.

The incident happened on Carden castle Avenue, close to the Corrie Centre, shortly after 8pm on Monday.

Services were cancelled for the rest of the evening.

Photos of the incident posted on social media showed a window from the bus had been shattered.

Stagecoach apologises after being forced to withdraw Cardenden buses

In a post on X, stagecoach said: “Due to vandalism to one of our vehicles, services 32/32A will not service Cardenden shops or the Corrie Centre for the remainder of the evening.

“Intending passengers should board at either Cardenden Road or Cluny Park shops.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an object having been thrown at a bus on Carden Castle Avenue in Cardenden which happened around 8pm on Monday.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are at an early stage.”

Earlier this month, buses were withdrawn from a Glenrothes housing estate due to missiles being thrown at vehicles.

The Courier has contacted Stagecoach East Scotland for comment.