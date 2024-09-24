Services withdrawn on another Fife route after bus window smashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Services withdrawn on another Fife route after bus window smashed

A vehicle was targeted in Cardenden on Monday night.

By Neil Henderson
Stagecoach bus shattered window.
The smashed bus window after the attack in Cardenden. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Buses were withdrawn from another Fife route after a missile was thrown through a window.

Operator Stagecoach withdrew its 32/32A service from Cardenden after the vandalism on one of its vehicles on Monday night.

The incident happened on Carden castle Avenue, close to the Corrie Centre, shortly after 8pm on Monday.

Services were cancelled for the rest of the evening.

Photos of the incident posted on social media showed a window from the bus had been shattered.

Stagecoach apologises after being forced to withdraw Cardenden buses

In a post on X, stagecoach said: “Due to vandalism to one of our vehicles, services 32/32A will not service Cardenden shops or the Corrie Centre for the remainder of the evening.

“Intending passengers should board at either Cardenden Road or Cluny Park shops.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

A Stagecoach bus was damaged by a missile thrown as it travelled along Carden Avenue in Cardenden.
Carden Castle Avenue in Cardenden. Image: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an object having been thrown at a bus on Carden Castle Avenue in Cardenden which happened around 8pm on Monday.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are at an early stage.”

Earlier this month, buses were withdrawn from a Glenrothes housing estate due to missiles being thrown at vehicles.

The Courier has contacted Stagecoach East Scotland for comment.

