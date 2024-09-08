Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after ‘kids throw stones at vehicles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after ‘kids throw stones at vehicles’

Stagecoach said a vehicle was damaged.

By Ellidh Aitken
Buses were withdrawn from the Collydean area of Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Buses were withdrawn from the Collydean area of Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Buses were withdrawn from a Glenrothes housing estate after a vehicle was damaged by “kids throwing stones”.

Stagecoach East Scotland stopped buses from serving the Collydean area on Saturday night.

The service 37/37A was withdrawn just before 9pm.

A post on X by Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to vehicle damage by kids throwing stones at the buses, service 37/37A will not serve Collydean for the remainder of this evening.

“Services will operate via Formonthills Road in both directions.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It has not been confirmed whether the services have resumed on Sunday.

Stagecoach and Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

More from Fife

Daanyaal Chowdhury
VIDEO: Crooked Perthshire puppy farm boss filmed mocking human trafficking victims
The railway line is closed at Leuchars. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line reopens at Leuchars after signalling fault
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Jack Hamilton
Football banning order for Dunfermline fan who held smoke flare above head at East…
Gareth Balmer of WithYou Fife warns of fake valium tablets
Rise of ultra-strong street valium contributing to Fife drug deaths
Handout photo provided by ParalympicsGB of Ben Sandilands wins gold and sets new World Record in the Men's 1500m - T20 Final during day nine of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Picture date: Friday September 6, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Family's pride as Fife star Ben Sandilands breaks world record to win Paralympics gold
Maj Gen Roddis
Major General from Fife given suspended prison sentence for karaoke bar conduct
Mario Caira.
Mario Caira: Son's tribute to 'true Kirkcaldy legend' after death aged 54
A large crack in the window at Rusacks Hotel overlooking St Andrews Old Course
Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews to replace cracked restaurant windows amid safety concerns
2
Callum Fairgreave
Choke attacker leaped over dock and fled Fife court after being told he was…

Conversation