Buses withdrawn from Glenrothes estate after ‘kids throw stones at vehicles’

Buses were withdrawn from a Glenrothes housing estate after a vehicle was damaged by “kids throwing stones”.

Stagecoach East Scotland stopped buses from serving the Collydean area on Saturday night.

The service 37/37A was withdrawn just before 9pm.

A post on X by Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to vehicle damage by kids throwing stones at the buses, service 37/37A will not serve Collydean for the remainder of this evening.

“Services will operate via Formonthills Road in both directions.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It has not been confirmed whether the services have resumed on Sunday.

Stagecoach and Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.