Former R&A golf chef starts new Anstruther food truck

A former R&A golf chef has opened up a food truck in Anstruther.

Roger Budd, 54, has launched Budd’s Bites on Station Road – serving breakfast rolls, burgers, salad boxes, and baked potatoes.

He previously spent 20 years working for the R&A in St Andrews.

Although sad to have left his old job, Roger, from Cellardyke, felt the time was right to move on.

He said: “It was a case of opportunity knocks – the food van became available and I felt the time was right.

R&A chef makes ‘big decision’ to leave and start Budd’s Bites in Anstruther

“I’ve worked as a chef for 40 years and the last 20 have been with the R&A, and I was working the Women’s Open recently.

“It was a big decision to leave but I decided I had nothing to lose.

“I’d talked about running a food van for years ago and never followed through.

“I’d worked in a mobile food van in the 90s at the Tayport car boot sales with friends and I loved it.”

Roger, who is running Budd’s Bites with his wife Diane, says he quickly got over his opening-day nerves.

He added: “We’ve taken a pitch at Station Road, there hasn’t been a food van there for a couple of years.

“We were nervous but the first day went very well.

“We’ve had so much help from family and friends.

“Everything is homemade and we source all our produce locally.

“Although I’ve worked in the trade for so long, there is a different type of pressure now because I’m responsible for everything.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has spoken to a Monifieth couple about running their “retirement dream” beach coffee truck.