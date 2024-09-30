Body found in police search for missing Kirkcaldy man

Police searching for a Kirkcaldy man reported missing over the weekend have discovered a body.

Officers were called to the Oriel Road area at around 4.20pm on Monday after reports of a body being found.

The discovery was made in a wooded area next to the busy A910 road.

The road was closed in both directions just after 5pm, reopening at 6.30pm.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 19-year-old Jamie Lyons have been made aware.

One Kirkcaldy local said: “Word has gone around locally that it was the missing boy and people started gathering at the woodland spot on Oriel Road shortly before 6pm.

“There were around 40 friends and family gathered and police blocked the road off for more than an hour.

“It’s just so sad. My heart goes out to the family and everyone who knows him.”

Mr Lyons was reported missing from the Dysart area on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.20pm on Monday, the body of a man was found in a wooded area in the Oriel Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Jamie Lyons, 19, reported missing from the town on Sunday September 29, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”