Body found in police search for missing Kirkcaldy man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Body found in police search for missing Kirkcaldy man

The family of 19-year-old Jamie Lyons have been informed.

By Ben MacDonald & Neil Henderson
Police arrive at Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy
Police were called to the woodland area on Monday afternoon. Image: David Wardle

Police searching for a Kirkcaldy man reported missing over the weekend have discovered a body.

Officers were called to the Oriel Road area at around 4.20pm on Monday after reports of a body being found.

The discovery was made in a wooded area next to the busy A910 road.

The road was closed in both directions just after 5pm, reopening at 6.30pm.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 19-year-old Jamie Lyons have been made aware.

Family of Jamie Lyons informed after body found in Kirkcaldy

One Kirkcaldy local said: “Word has gone around locally that it was the missing boy and people started gathering at the woodland spot on Oriel Road shortly before 6pm.

“There were around 40 friends and family gathered and police blocked the road off for more than an hour.

“It’s just so sad. My heart goes out to the family and everyone who knows him.”

Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.
Oriel Road was closed for more than an hour. Image: Supplied

Mr Lyons was reported missing from the Dysart area on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.20pm on Monday, the body of a man was found in a wooded area in the Oriel Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Jamie Lyons, 19, reported missing from the town on Sunday September 29, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

Missing Kirkcaldy man Craig Brown
Missing Kirkcaldy man, 40, may have travelled to Edinburgh area
Christie's could be set to close
Future of Christie's Dunfermline in doubt as business goes into liquidation
Fans meet Lewis Capaldi at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
8 of the biggest celebrities to play St Andrews Old Course
Missing Jamie Lyons from Fife.
New sighting in search for missing 19-year-old Fife man
A914 near Kettlebridge.
Man, 37, reported after Fife crash that left five people in hospital
A train arriving in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
List of key price changes as Tayside, Fife and Stirling rail fares rise by…
10
Charlene Hynd
Drug-driver forced closure of A92 in Fife
Police are searching for Jamie Lyons. Image: by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Dysart man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Charles Leclerc in St Andrews Picture shows; Charles Leclerc in St Andrews . St Andrews . Supplied by Auchterlonies of St Andrews Date; Unknown
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc visits St Andrews and Gleneagles during golf trip
Glamis Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Police probe serious assault on boy, 14, in Glenrothes

Conversation