Future of Christie’s Dunfermline in doubt as business goes into liquidation

The future of a Dunfermline restaurant specialising in Scottish tapas is in doubt just two years after opening its doors.

Christie’s welcomed guests for the first time in June 2022 after taking over the old Bella Italia unit in Fife Leisure Park.

Christies Restaurants Dunfermline Ltd – the company that owns the restaurant – is in “liquidation” according to the Companies House website.

Around 30 people were employed by the business.

The Fife eatery was the company’s second restaurant, having first opened in Falkirk in 2021.

The future of the Falkirk restaurant is also in doubt.

Fife’s Provost Jim Leishman officially opened Christie’s at a launch party, with diners being piped in by Burntisland Pipe Band.

Customers were served small dishes, described as “braw wee plates of scran”.

Dishes included the haggis bon bons, sticky pineapple chicken and Scottish donner kebab.

The menu, about and contact sections have been removed from their website.

In 2022, Christie’s was named one of the top five new places to eat in the Kingdom by The Courier.

The owners of Christie’s have been approached for comment.