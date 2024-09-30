Future of Christie’s Dunfermline in doubt as business goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Christie’s Dunfermline in doubt as business goes into liquidation

The restaurant, located in Fife Retail Park, opened its doors to customers in June 2022.

By Ben MacDonald
Christie's could be set to close
Christie's Dunfermline is on the brink of closure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The future of a Dunfermline restaurant specialising in Scottish tapas is in doubt just two years after opening its doors.

Christie’s welcomed guests for the first time in June 2022 after taking over the old Bella Italia unit in Fife Leisure Park.

Christies Restaurants Dunfermline Ltd – the company that owns the restaurant – is in “liquidation” according to the Companies House website.

Around 30 people were employed by the business.

The Fife eatery was the company’s second restaurant, having first opened in Falkirk in 2021.

The future of the Falkirk restaurant is also in doubt.

Fife’s Provost Jim Leishman officially opened Christie’s at a launch party, with diners being piped in by Burntisland Pipe Band.

The tapas restaurant opened in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Christie’s served Scottish-influenced dishes, including haggis bon bons. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Customers were served small dishes, described as “braw wee plates of scran”.

Dishes included the haggis bon bons, sticky pineapple chicken and Scottish donner kebab.

The menu, about and contact sections have been removed from their website.

In 2022, Christie’s was named one of the top five new places to eat in the Kingdom by The Courier.

The owners of Christie’s have been approached for comment.

Conversation