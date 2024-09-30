Missing Kirkcaldy man, 40, may have travelled to Edinburgh area

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who has been reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Craig Brown was last seen in the Beveridge Road area at around 11pm on Sunday evening.

He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard and tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a dark zip-up top, dark tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

It is thought that he may have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

Acting Sergeant Marta Godos-McQueen said: “This is out of character for Craig to be missing and we’re urgently trying to trace him.

“I’m appealing to anyone who has information on his whereabouts or thinks they may have seen him, to please get in touch.

“Craig, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or police so we can make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 1189 of Monday September 30.