Appeal to trace missing man, 41, last seen in Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 41-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lumphinnans.

Steven Davis was last seen at around 2pm on Wednesday October 2 in Kirkcaldy.

He has not been seen or heard from since by family and friends.

Steven is described as being 5ft 9ins, of slim build with a full head of short greying hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue coloured jeans and trainers.

Sergeant Derek Radcliffe from Cowdenbeath Police Station said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information on Steven’s whereabouts to come forward and I would appeal to Steven himself, if you see this then please contact us to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4241 of October 4 2024.