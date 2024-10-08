Business owner launches competition to find Fife’s filthiest car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Business owner launches competition to find Fife’s filthiest car

It's All in the Detail owner Rich Alder is hoping to give one lucky winner's car a makeover.

By Ben MacDonald
Competition launched to find Fife's filthiest car
A competition to find Fife's filthiest car has been launched. Image: Supplied

A Fife business owner has launched a competition to find the area’s filthiest car.

Auchtermuchty resident Rich Alder runs It’s All in the Detail, a car restoration company in Granton, Edinburgh.

Rich can also meet customers thanks to his mobile van service.

He is hoping to give one lucky motorist the chance to give their car a free makeover.

Rich said: “I get asked to do some pretty horrendous cars and I thought it would be a good way of building up a client base.

“I mentioned it to a few people who agreed that it would work. Hopefully it will have the traction that is intended.

“It’s also nice to do something for others, I’m hoping that we can find someone who deserves it.

Do you have a filthy car? Image: Supplied

The hunt for Fife’s filthiest car

The winner will have their car completely transformed with a full interior clean including seats machine cleaned, all surfaces cleaned and dressed and glass cleaned.

The exterior will be treated to a deep clean with all panels cleaned and decontaminated.

Then the whole vehicle will be treated to a machine polish and covered in a high end sealant, giving protection to the paintwork for the future.

One of the dirty cars Rich has worked on. Image: Supplied

Rich said: “Those interested can go on Facebook, like the page and send us a picture of the vehicle.

“We will then place a shortlist online and with the help of three or four individual judges and the one with the most points wins.”

Rich stated that the dirtier the car, the better.

He said: “It is going to be a cosmetic job, we won’t be doing any welding or any painting. If you have faded paintwork we can bring it back to life.

Rich is hoping to treat someone by clearing their car. Image: Supplied

“We want to see the green moss growing out the windows, mushrooms growing out of the seats.

“When we do the before and after photos at the reveal we want it to look noticeable, there’s no point if it looks a bit shinier. You want it to look like a different car.

“I want the winner to pride themselves of having their car and be willing to show it off.”

The competition has launched at the same time it was announced that motorists face a series of closures on the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth.

