Business owner launches competition to find Fife’s filthiest car

A Fife business owner has launched a competition to find the area’s filthiest car.

Auchtermuchty resident Rich Alder runs It’s All in the Detail, a car restoration company in Granton, Edinburgh.

Rich can also meet customers thanks to his mobile van service.

He is hoping to give one lucky motorist the chance to give their car a free makeover.

Rich said: “I get asked to do some pretty horrendous cars and I thought it would be a good way of building up a client base.

“I mentioned it to a few people who agreed that it would work. Hopefully it will have the traction that is intended.

“It’s also nice to do something for others, I’m hoping that we can find someone who deserves it.

The hunt for Fife’s filthiest car

The winner will have their car completely transformed with a full interior clean including seats machine cleaned, all surfaces cleaned and dressed and glass cleaned.

The exterior will be treated to a deep clean with all panels cleaned and decontaminated.

Then the whole vehicle will be treated to a machine polish and covered in a high end sealant, giving protection to the paintwork for the future.

Rich said: “Those interested can go on Facebook, like the page and send us a picture of the vehicle.

“We will then place a shortlist online and with the help of three or four individual judges and the one with the most points wins.”

Rich stated that the dirtier the car, the better.

He said: “It is going to be a cosmetic job, we won’t be doing any welding or any painting. If you have faded paintwork we can bring it back to life.

“We want to see the green moss growing out the windows, mushrooms growing out of the seats.

“When we do the before and after photos at the reveal we want it to look noticeable, there’s no point if it looks a bit shinier. You want it to look like a different car.

“I want the winner to pride themselves of having their car and be willing to show it off.”

